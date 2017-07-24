Samsung Mobile Fest on Amazon India: Galaxy C7 Pro at Rs 25,990, discount on Gear S3 and more

Samsung Mobile Fest is currently live on Amazon India with discounts on some of Samsung’s budget offerings. Samsung Mobile Fest is currently live on Amazon India with discounts on some of Samsung’s budget offerings.

Samsung Mobile Fest is currently live on Amazon India with discounts on some of Samsung’s budget offerings. There’s also a discount on the mid-range Galaxy C7 Pro, and the smartphone is now available at a price of Rs 25,990 on Amazon India. While the initial launch price is listed as Rs 29,990, Samsung had priced the Galaxy C7 Pro at Rs 27,990 at the launch, so effectively this is a Rs 2000 discount.

Other Samsung smartphones, which have a discount are on Amazon India as follows. Samsung On5 Pro in Gold and Black are priced at Rs 7,190 on Amazon India website, down from the original price of Rs 7,990. Specifications of the Samsung On5 Pro include a 5-inch HD resolution TFT display, 1.3 GHz Exynos quad-core processor. There’s an 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. The phone sports 2GB RAM, and 16GB storage expandable to 128GB, along with a 2600 mAh battery, and it runs Android Marshmallow.

Samsung’s On7 Pro in gold and black colour options is listed at a price of Rs 8,490 down from the original price of Rs 9,490. This smartphone has a bigger 5.5-inch HD resolution display coupled with a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. This phone has a 3000 mAh battery, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, which is expandable as well.

Samsung Galaxy On8 in gold colour option is priced at Rs 11,490 on Amazon, compared to the original price of Rs 13,490. Specifications of this smartphone include 5.5-inch full HD resolution display, 1.6GHz Exynos 7580 octa-core processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 16GB storage (expandable to 128GB). There’s a 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera along with a 3300 mAh battery on board.

Samsung’s Galaxy J5 (2016 Edition) is also available at a discount for a price of Rs 9,590 on the website. The phone has a 5.2-inch HD resolution Super AMOLED display, a Qualcomm 410 processor, 2GB RAM coupled with 16GB storage, which is expandable to 128GB. The rear camera is 13MP with full HD video recording support, f/1.9 aperture, and there’s a 5MP front facing camera. The battery is 3100 mAH lithium-ion.

Amazon India is also offering a discount on Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch, which is priced at Rs 26,500 on the website, compared to original launch price of Rs 28,500. Amazon is also offering further discount on the Samsung phones, if purchased under the exchange offer scheme. The maximum discount will vary depending on the phone.

