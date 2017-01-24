Samsung mobile chief confirms the Galaxy Note 8 is coming

“I will bring back a better, safer and very innovative Note 8,” Samsung mobile chief DJ Koh said in an interview “I will bring back a better, safer and very innovative Note 8,” Samsung mobile chief DJ Koh said in an interview

Samsung is not willing to kill off its Galaxy Note series, a brand that it has developed since 2011 just because one of the device in the series was prone to fires, and explosions in some cases. Samsung mobile chief, DJ Koh has confirmed the company will be moving on from the Galaxy Note 7 disaster and will be building the Galaxy Note 8.

“I will bring back a better, safer and very innovative Note 8,” Koh said in an interview with Cnet. He also talked about Samsung’s plan to rebuild its credibility with its customers, which was tainted by many of its Note 7 devices exploding or catching fire – leading to two messy product recalls by the company.

This new development refutes earlier claims that Samsung will be killing off its ‘Note’ brand altogether following the Note 7 debacle. The company and the Note series received a lot of negative attention, and its market value was stripped by 8 per cent (estimated to be $18 billion) following its cancellation of the program. There is no information regarding specs of the Galaxy Note 8 as of yet.

A report by Russian website HiTechMail had suggested that more than 50 per cent of the people in South Korea had developed a negative view of the ‘Note’ brand.

Meanwhile, Samsung is preparing to launch an update to its Galaxy S7 smartphone; with the Galaxy S8 set for a March 29 launch. Galaxy S8 promotional images suggest the phone will be doing away with the physical home button and getting thinner bezels. It is expected to be the first device running Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 835 processor.

Samsung recently divulged details on the cause of fires with its Galaxy Note 7 units, blaming defective batteries to be the reason after a thorough internal investigation. The South Korean behemoth has also come up with an 8-point safety measure for its batteries to ensure that the same issue does not happen again.

