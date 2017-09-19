Samsung lets Galaxy S8, Galaxy Note 8 users to disable Bixby button

Samsung will let users of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 to disable the ‘Bixby’ button. Samsung will let users of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 to disable the ‘Bixby’ button.

Samsung will let users of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 to disable the ‘Bixby’ button, the company’s own digital assistant. According to a report from SamMobile, Samsung is rolling out a software update for some Samsung Galaxy owners, which will allow them to disable the dedicated button present on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8. However, SamMobile reported that the software update seems “random”, as some devices have received the update and some have not.

So it’s not exactly clear when the update will arrive on all the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8. We have not received the update at the time of writing. That said, Samsung isn’t allowing users to disable the digital assistant entirely. By long-pressing the Bixby button, you can still activate the assistant’s voice features.

Samsung’s Bixby is an answer to a plethora of voice assistants from the likes of Siri, Google Assistant, Cortana and Alexa. The initial roll-out of the Bixby was questionable as it lacked voice controls, but has since been added. In India, however, Samsung will be rolling out Bixby Voice in the next few weeks.

Bixby has received mixed response from consumers. Some complained the voice assistant was slow to respond, other felt that the dedicated button for Bixby wasn’t the clever idea. The new update will prevent a user to accidentally press the dedicated Bixby button instead of the volume button, which can be found on the same side as the Bixby button.

