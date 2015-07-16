Samsung brings selfie-focused Galaxy J5, Galaxy J7 exclusively to Flipkart

Samsung’s latest range of 4G Galaxy J series smartphones will be exclusive to Flipkart. The Korean technology giant launched two variants of this budget range on Thursday with the Galaxy J5 priced at Rs 11,999 and the Galaxy J7 priced at Rs 14,999.
The Samsung Galaxy J5 will feature a 5 inch HD super AMOLED screen while the J7 will have a larger 5.5-inch screen. The J7 will have an Octa-core processor while the J5 will be a quad-core. Both will come with 1.5Gb RAM.
- Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 with 13MP camera launched at Rs 13,990: Key features and specifications
- Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ go on sale in India: Price, launch offers, features, etc
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ launched at starting price of Rs 57,900: All the details
- Samsung Galaxy J7 Max, Galaxy J7 Pro receive price cut in India
- Airtel unveils cashback offer on Samsung Galaxy J-series: Here are details
- Vodafone offering Rs 1,500 cashback on Samsung 4G mobiles: Check out the details
The rear camera will be 13MP while the selfie camera will be 5MP.
The Galaxy J5 is 7.9mm in thickness whereas the Galaxy J7 is 7.5mm. Both the Galaxy J5 and Galaxy J7 come with anti-smudge anodized CMF coating. The models will be available in white and black colour options.
Samsung is also wooing users with a lot of freebies. While there will be free in game credits worth Rs 3200 for top titles, Airtel is giving buyers a double data offer as well as access to music worth Rs 594 over six months.
Samsung Galaxy J5 specs
Network LTE: 800/850/900/1800/2100/2600- WCDMA: 850, 900, 1900, 2100- GSM: 850/900/1800/1900
Processor: 1.2GHz Quad Core Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon
Display: 5-inch HD sAMOLED Display (720 x 1280)
OS: Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
Camera: 13 MP AF w/ LED Flash +5 MP w/LED Flash
Sensors: Accelerometer,Hall Sensor,Proximity Sensor
Connectivity: BT 4.1, USB 2.0, GPS, GlonassWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct
Memory: 8GB (ROM) + 1.5GB (RAM) microSD up to 128 GB
Dimension: 142.1 x 71.8 x 7.9mm, 146 g
Battery: 2600mAh
Samsung Galaxy J7 specs
Network LTE: 800/850/900/1800/2100/2600- WCDMA: 850, 900, 1900, 2100- GSM: 850/900/1800/1900
Processor: 1.5 GHz Octa-Core Exynos
Display: 5.5-inch HD sAMOLED Display(720X1280)
OS: Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
Camera: 13 MP AF w/ LED Flash +5 MP w/LED Flash
Connectivity: BT 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/nGPS, GLONASS
Sensor: Accelerometer, Hall Sensor, Proximity Sensor
Memory: 16 GB (ROM) + 1.5GB (RAM) microSD up to 128 GB
Dimension: 152.5 x 78.7 x 7.5 mm, 171 g
Battery: 3000 mAh
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App