Samsung brings selfie-focused Galaxy J5, Galaxy J7 exclusively to Flipkart

Samsung has launched the Selfie-focus J7 in India.

Samsung’s latest range of 4G Galaxy J series smartphones will be exclusive to Flipkart. The Korean technology giant launched two variants of this budget range on Thursday with the Galaxy J5 priced at Rs 11,999 and the Galaxy J7 priced at Rs 14,999.

The Samsung Galaxy J5 will feature a 5 inch HD super AMOLED screen while the J7 will have a larger 5.5-inch screen. The J7 will have an Octa-core processor while the J5 will be a quad-core. Both will come with 1.5Gb RAM.

The rear camera will be 13MP while the selfie camera will be 5MP.

The Galaxy J5 is 7.9mm in thickness whereas the Galaxy J7 is 7.5mm. Both the Galaxy J5 and Galaxy J7 come with anti-smudge anodized CMF coating. The models will be available in white and black colour options.

Samsung is also wooing users with a lot of freebies. While there will be free in game credits worth Rs 3200 for top titles, Airtel is giving buyers a double data offer as well as access to music worth Rs 594 over six months.

Samsung Galaxy J5 specs

Network LTE: 800/850/900/1800/2100/2600- WCDMA: 850, 900, 1900, 2100- GSM: 850/900/1800/1900

Processor: 1.2GHz Quad Core Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon

Display: 5-inch HD sAMOLED Display (720 x 1280)

OS: Android 5.1 (Lollipop)

Camera: 13 MP AF w/ LED Flash +5 MP w/LED Flash

Sensors: Accelerometer,Hall Sensor,Proximity Sensor

Connectivity: BT 4.1, USB 2.0, GPS, GlonassWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct

Memory: 8GB (ROM) + 1.5GB (RAM) microSD up to 128 GB

Dimension: 142.1 x 71.8 x 7.9mm, 146 g

Battery: 2600mAh

Samsung Galaxy J7 specs

Network LTE: 800/850/900/1800/2100/2600- WCDMA: 850, 900, 1900, 2100- GSM: 850/900/1800/1900

Processor: 1.5 GHz Octa-Core Exynos

Display: 5.5-inch HD sAMOLED Display(720X1280)

OS: Android 5.1 (Lollipop)

Camera: 13 MP AF w/ LED Flash +5 MP w/LED Flash

Connectivity: BT 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/nGPS, GLONASS

Sensor: Accelerometer, Hall Sensor, Proximity Sensor

Memory: 16 GB (ROM) + 1.5GB (RAM) microSD up to 128 GB

Dimension: 152.5 x 78.7 x 7.5 mm, 171 g

Battery: 3000 mAh

