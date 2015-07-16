Presents Latest News

Samsung brings selfie-focused Galaxy J5, Galaxy J7 exclusively to Flipkart

The Samsung Galaxy J5 will feature a 5 inch HD super AMOLED screen while the J7 will have a larger 5.5-inch screen.

Written by Nandagopal Rajan | Updated: July 19, 2015 3:32 pm
Samsung Galaxy J5, Samsung Galaxy J series, Samsung Galaxy J7, Samsung Galaxy J7 specs, Samsung Galaxy J7 price, Samsung Galaxy J5 price, Samsung Galaxy J5 tech specs, Samsung Galaxy J5 features, Samsung Galaxy J7 tech specs, Samsung Galaxy J1 Flipkart, Samsung Galaxy J7 Flipkart, Samsung Galaxy J5 Flipkart, Samsung Galaxy J series phones, Smartphones, Mobiles, Technology,technology news Samsung has launched the Selfie-focus J7 in India.
Related News

Samsung’s latest range of 4G Galaxy J series smartphones will be exclusive to Flipkart. The Korean technology giant launched two variants of this budget range on Thursday with the Galaxy J5 priced at Rs 11,999 and the Galaxy J7 priced at Rs 14,999.

The Samsung Galaxy J5 will feature a 5 inch HD super AMOLED screen while the J7 will have a larger 5.5-inch screen. The J7 will have an Octa-core processor while the J5 will be a quad-core. Both will come with 1.5Gb RAM.

Share This Article
Share
Related Article

The rear camera will be 13MP while the selfie camera will be 5MP.

The Galaxy J5 is 7.9mm in thickness whereas the Galaxy J7 is 7.5mm. Both the Galaxy J5 and Galaxy J7 come with anti-smudge anodized CMF coating. The models will be available in white and black colour options.

Samsung is also wooing users with a lot of freebies. While there will be free in game credits worth Rs 3200 for top titles, Airtel is giving buyers a double data offer as well as access to music worth Rs 594 over six months.

Samsung Galaxy J5 specs

Network LTE: 800/850/900/1800/2100/2600- WCDMA: 850, 900, 1900, 2100- GSM: 850/900/1800/1900
Processor: 1.2GHz Quad Core Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon
Display: 5-inch HD sAMOLED Display (720 x 1280)
OS: Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
Camera: 13 MP AF w/ LED Flash +5 MP w/LED Flash
Sensors: Accelerometer,Hall Sensor,Proximity Sensor
Connectivity: BT 4.1, USB 2.0, GPS, GlonassWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct
Memory: 8GB (ROM) + 1.5GB (RAM) microSD up to 128 GB
Dimension: 142.1 x 71.8 x 7.9mm, 146 g
Battery: 2600mAh

Samsung Galaxy J7 specs

Network LTE: 800/850/900/1800/2100/2600- WCDMA: 850, 900, 1900, 2100- GSM: 850/900/1800/1900
Processor: 1.5 GHz Octa-Core Exynos
Display: 5.5-inch HD sAMOLED Display(720X1280)
OS: Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
Camera: 13 MP AF w/ LED Flash +5 MP w/LED Flash
Connectivity: BT 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/nGPS, GLONASS
Sensor: Accelerometer, Hall Sensor, Proximity Sensor
Memory: 16 GB (ROM) + 1.5GB (RAM) microSD up to 128 GB
Dimension: 152.5 x 78.7 x 7.5 mm, 171 g
Battery: 3000 mAh

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Apr 02: Latest News