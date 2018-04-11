Samsung J7 Duo with dual cameras launched at Rs 16,990: Specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo is the first J-series smartphone by the company to feature dual cameras. Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo is the first J-series smartphone by the company to feature dual cameras.

Samsung J7 Duo with dual rear camera has been launched in India at Rs 16,990. The new Samsung smartphone comes in Black, Gold colour variants and it will be available across retail stores starting April 12. Samsung J7 Duo ships with the latest Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box. The App Pair feature on the phone lets users work on two apps simultaneously. Galaxy J7 Duo also supports Face Unlock feature, allowing users to unlock the device by looking at it.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo is the first J-series smartphone by the company to feature dual cameras. It has 13MP+5MP dual camera setup at the back, while the front shooter is 8MP. Both the cameras come with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash. Other features of the camera include Live Focus and Background Blur Shape. With Live Focus, users can take portrait shots with the background blurred. The background blur can be adjusted either before or after taking a picture. The Background Blur Shape feature lets people add soft light effect in different shapes in photos. The front camera has a Selfie Focus mode that blurs the background in shots and Beauty Mode that automatically enhances selfies.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo gets a 5.5-inch HD Super AMOLED display. It is powered by the company’s Exynos 7 series Octa-core processor with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. Galaxy J7 Duo packs a 3,000 mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the phone supports Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4G+5GHz and a USB 2.0 port. Sensors on the device include Accelerometer, Fingerprint sensor, RGB Light sensor and Proximity sensor. It measures 153.5 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm.

“With Galaxy J7 Duo, we are attempting to drive next level innovation in the J series that rules the hearts of Indian consumers. The introduction of dual camera in Galaxy J shows that we listen to our consumers and bring meaningful innovations that help enhance their lives. The superior specifications along with other innovative camera features in Galaxy J7 Duo will further consolidate our leadership position,” Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said in a press statement.

