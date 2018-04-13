Samsung J7 Duo vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Nokia 6 vs Honor 9i: Specifications comparison

Let us take a look at the key differences in features and specifications of Samsung J7 Duo, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Nokia 6 (2018) and Honor 9i. Let us take a look at the key differences in features and specifications of Samsung J7 Duo, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Nokia 6 (2018) and Honor 9i.

Samsung launched the J7 Duo, the company’s first J-series smartphone with dual cameras, for the Indian market. Priced at Rs 16,990, the mid budget device ships with Android Oreo, Face Unlock feature, an 8MP front camera and more. Samsung J7 Duo will compete against Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Nokia 6 and Honor 9i in the same price-bracket. Both Redmi Note 5 Pro and Honor 9i feature dual rear cameras, while Nokia 6 has a single 16MP sensor at the back with Zeiss optics.

Samsung J7 Duo vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Nokia 6 (2018) vs Honor 9i: Prices

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo’s price in India is Rs 16,990, and it will be available in Black, Gold colour variants across retail stores. Nokia 6 (2018) has a price of Rs 16,999. It is available in Black and Copper, White and Iron and finally Blue and Gold colour options. Redmi Note 5 Pro costs Rs 13,999 (4GB RAM) and Rs 16,999 (6GB RAM). The phone can be purchased in Black, Gold, Rose Gold and Lake Blue colour variants. Honor 9i is priced at Rs 17,999, available in Gold, Graphite Black and Blue colour versions.

Samsung J7 Duo vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Nokia 6 (2018) vs Honor 9i: Design, Display differences

Samsung J7 Duo has a 5.5-inch HD Super AMOLED display with 1280×720 pixels. There’s no 18:9 aspect ratio display on the J7 Duo like Redmi Note 5 Pro and Honor 9i. Instead the screen has the standard 16:9 aspect ratio with prominent bezels on the sides. The home button on the font doubles up as fingerprint sensor. Still this is a Samsung SAMOLED display, while the other players have an LCD. However. the display resolution is HD, which is lower than what other players are offering.

Nokia 6 (2018) gets a 5.5-inch IPS LCD full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The screen has an aspect ratio of 16:9 and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It sports a metal unibody design, said to be made out of a single block of 6000 series aluminium. It has rear-facing circular fingerprint sensor. Nokia 6 comes with contrasting colours around the edges, volume rocker and powered buttons.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro has full metal body design. The fingerprint sensor is placed at the back cover, and the phone supports Face Unlock feature as well. Redmi Note 5 Pro has a 18:9 Full screen 5.99-inch display with FHD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels) and a pixel density of 403 ppi. Honor 9i 5.9-inch FullView IPS FHD+ display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels. The smartphone gets a metal unibody design with prominent antenna lines on top and bottom of the back cover. Fingerprint sensor is at the back.

For those want the latest 18:9 displays, Honor and Redmi phones are the better pick.

Samsung J7 Duo vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Nokia 6 (2018) vs Honor 9i: Camera

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo has 13MP+5MP dual camera setup at the back, while the front shooter is 8MP. Both the cameras come with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash. Other features of the camera include Live Focus and Background Blur Shape. With Live Focus, users can take portrait shots with the background blurred. The Background Blur Shape feature lets people add soft light effect in different shapes in photos. The front camera has a Selfie Focus mode that blurs the background in shots and Beauty Mode that automatically enhances selfies.

Nokia 6 (2018) primary camera is 16MP with PDAF, 1.0um, f/2 aperture and dual-tone flash. The phone features an 8MP front shooter with FF, 1.12um, f/2 aperture and field-of-view of 84-degrees. Nokia is using Zeiss optics for both front and back cameras. People can also record 4K video, or use Dual-Sight mode to live stream on Facebook or YouTube with front and back cameras simultaneously with feed from both show in a split-screen. The ‘bothie’ mode lets people click pictures with front and back camera simultaneously.

Redmi Note 5 Pro has a dual rear camera at the back with single tone flash. It gets a combination of 12MP primary sensor with 1.25μm and f/2.2 aperture along with a 5MP secondary lens with 1.12μm and f/2.0 aperture. Other features include PDAF, Panorama and Burst mode. The front shooter is 20MP with 1.0μm, f/2.2 aperture, Beautify 4.0 and Selfie-light. Honor 9i comes with 13MP+2MP dual front cameras with f/2.0 aperture and soft flash. The rear camera is 16MP+2MP. Both front and back camera support ‘bokeh’ mode.

We will have to wait and see how the Samsung J7 Duo’s camera performs, but it offers a host of features, which makes it a good competitor the Redmi and Honor phones.

Samsung J7 Duo vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Nokia 6 (2018) vs Honor 9i: Battery, Processor and Memory

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo is powered by the company’s Exynos 7 series Octa-core processor with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. Galaxy J7 Duo packs a 3,000 mAh battery. The processor on Nokia 6 (2018) is 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB space. The internal storage is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. The phone has a 3,000 mAh battery.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 processor with either 4GB or 6GB RAM. The internal storage for both models is 64GB, expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. Redmi Note 5 Pro gets a 4,000mAh battery. Honor 9i is powered by Huawei’sKirin 659 processor, which is an Octa-core one and can be clocked up to 2.36GHz. It features 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. The battery on Honor 9i is a 3,340mAh one.

Performance and battery life will not be an issue on any of the phones in the list. Still both Samsung and Nokia 6 offer less on board storage, compared to the two other devices.

Samsung J7 Duo vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Nokia 6 (2018) vs Honor 9i: Software and other features

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo ships with Android 8.0 Oreo. In terms of connectivity, Samsung J7 Duo supports Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4G+5GHz and a USB 2.0 port. Sensors on the device include Accelerometer, Fingerprint sensor, RGB Light sensor and Proximity sensor. It measures 153.5 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm.

Nokia 6 (2018) runs stock version of Android Oreo 8.1. Connectivity options include: WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, FM/RDS, NFC, a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C (USB 2.0) port. Sensors supported are Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, E-compass, Gyroscope, Fingerprint Sensor and Hall sensor. It measures 48.8 x 75.8 x 8.15 mm.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro runs the company’s MIUI 9 OS, which is based on Android Nougat. In terms of connectivity, it supports Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS and BeiDou positioning. Sensors on Redmi Note 5 Pro are Electronic compass, Accelerometer, Proximity sensor, Infrared, Ambient light sensor, Gyroscope and Hall sensor.

Honor 9i Android Nougat with Huawei’s EMUI 5.1 OS. Connectivity options include: 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz), GPS/AGPS, Glonass, Wi-Fi Direct, Huawei Share, Wi-Fi hostspot, Micro-USB v2.0, USB OTG support and Bluetooth v4.1. Sensors include Fingerprint sensor, Digital Compass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor and Accelerometer. Dimensions of Honor 9i are 156.2×75.2×7.5 mm and it weighs 164 grams.

