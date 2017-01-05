Samsung Galaxy S8 production target set at 10 mn units, launch in April

Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 SoC Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 SoC

Samsung has set an initial production target of 10 million units for its upcoming Galaxy S8 smartphone. According to a report in China’s ETNews, Samsung confirmed the production of the S8. The report also shares the production schedule and states that parts procurement will be done by the company in February, while mass production of the phone will start in March and the phone will be launched in April.

Industry reports suggest Samsung has already confirmed the production plans of the Galaxy S8 to its suppliers. “We received an order to deliver parts from February,” an industry observer told ETNews. “We understand that preparations for mass production have begun.”

Samsung plans to complete the production of 10 million units of the Galaxy S8 before the launch, with five million units reported to be produced in March while the remaining five million in April. Samsung was able to sell close to 10 million units of the Galaxy S7 in a month after its launch in March, according to the report.

Samsung faced a PR nightmare in the second-half of 2016, after its Galaxy Note 7 flagship smartphones started catching fire. After facing two messy recalls, the company had to cancel the Note 7 programme, and has been concentrating on backing its Galaxy S7 devices to customers with new colour variants. The company has yet to announce the reason behind the Note 7 fires. It is no secret the success of the Galaxy S8 is extremely important for the South Korean technology company.

On the Galaxy S8 smartphone, there are a lot of rumours doing the rounds. The phone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, and will be the first smartphone to come with the new chipset.

It is rumoured to come with a 6-inch display and could pack 8GB RAM. Just like Apple, Samsung is expected to kill the 3.5mm headphone jack, and is rumoured to ship wireless headphones with the S8. Galaxy S8 will also feature USB Type-C connectivity with some reports suggesting a dual-rear camera might also be on the cards.

