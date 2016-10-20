Samsung India to launch 4G phones, expects bigger market share

According to latest data, in the smart phone market, Samsung at present has 48.7 per cent share in terms of value. According to latest data, in the smart phone market, Samsung at present has 48.7 per cent share in terms of value.

Samsung India Electronics will make all future launches, including entry-level smart phones, with 4G facility and it expects to gain a bigger market share on the back of the new launches, a top company official said on Thursday.

“There is huge conversion happening from feature phones to smart phones at the entry level. This migration will continue. All the future launches, including entry-level segment, will have 4G facilities and we will sell 4G devices. But at the same time, there will be certain set of feature phones users because of price points,” said the company’s Vice President (Mobiles Business) Manu Sharma.

He said the mobile maker has experienced growth in sales this year but declined to give details of sales figures.

“We expect that the company will gain its market share on the back of new launches,” he said on the sidelines of the launch of a new version of ‘My Galaxy’ application.

Speaking on the the Galaxy Note 7, he confirmed that the company will refund consumers who bought the smart phones outside the country. “They can go to our service centre and get refunded,” he said, adding that it did not sell the device in India.

In lieu of the Galaxy Note 7 pre-book offer, the company has offered Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 Edge, he said.

The application was developed by Indian team at company’s research and development institute in Bangalore. “It is a testimony to our passion for innovation and localisation. India becomes the fourth largest app economy after China, US and Brazil,” Sharma added.

