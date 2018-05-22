Samsung India eyes 5 per cent rise in smartphone market share in 2018

South Korean technology major Samsung said it is eyeing a 5 per cent rise in overall market share in smartphones in the Indian market this year on the back of new launches. (File Photo) South Korean technology major Samsung said it is eyeing a 5 per cent rise in overall market share in smartphones in the Indian market this year on the back of new launches. (File Photo)

South Korean technology major Samsung said it is eyeing a 5 per cent rise in overall market share in smartphones in the Indian market this year on the back of new launches.

“Last year we saw a 42 per cent market share by value and 37 per cent by volume in overall smartphones (as per

market research firm GfK). With new launches, we are sure that at an overall level, we would be able to gain around 5 per cent share in 2018,” Samsung India senior vice-president Mohandeep Singh told PTI here. The domestic smartphone industry was pegged at Rs 80,000 crore in 2017, as per GfK.

The company had launched four new phones in its Galaxy range, the J6, J8, A6 and A6+, all priced between Rs 13,990 and Rs 25,990. While the Galaxy J6, A6 and A6+ are available for sale from today, the Galaxy J8 will be available from June 20. The price segment of Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 is the largest in the country in terms of value and volume for smartphones and is also the fastest growing category. This segment grew by 34 per cent last year and within that Samsung grew by 42 per cent, according to GfK.

“With these phones that we are launching, we will further consolidate our share in this most important and

fastest growing segment. These phones will give us competitive share against competition in the market,” Singh said. He further said the adoption of smartphones is increasing in smaller towns due to low data costs and good 4G

network.

