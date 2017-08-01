Samsung Independence Day sale: A look at deals on Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge

Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge were announced by the company in February last year. In India, the smartphones were launched at Rs 48,900 and Rs 56,900 respectively. Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge were announced by the company in February last year. In India, the smartphones were launched at Rs 48,900 and Rs 56,900 respectively.

Samsung has kicked off its Independence Day sale, and the company is offering deals on Galaxy S7 as well as Galaxy S7 edge smartphones. Samsung will give out an assured cashback of Rs 8,000 on the purchase of Galaxy S7 edge (both 64GB and 128GB variants). Additionally, users will get up to Rs 12,000 on exchange.

People who buy the Galaxy S7 will get an assured cashback of Rs 4,000 and up to Rs 12,000 cashback on exchange. Both the devices will be available on 24 months EMI offer. Samsung will conduct its Independence Day sale across offline as well as online channels.

Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge were announced by the company in February last year. In India, the smartphones were launched at Rs 48,900 and Rs 56,900 respectively. More than a year old, the Galaxy S7 series run Exynos processor in India, instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 in a few other markets.

Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge sport a glass-metal design. Both the smartphones have an ‘Always-On Display,’ and are IP68 water and dust-resistant. Samsung Galaxy S7 gets a 5.1-inch QHD Super AMOLED display, while the S7 edge comes with a 5.5-inch screen. The devices feature a 12MP ‘Dual Pixel’ rear camera with f/1.7 aperture and Smart OIS feature. The front camera is 5MP with f/1.7 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy S7 series comes with 4GB LPDDR4 RAM. The Galaxy S7 comes with a 3,000 mAh battery, while the Galaxy S7 edge has a 3600 mAh battery. Both phones support fast-charging and wireless charging.

In our review we said, Samsung has made the phones almost near perfect by making it bugless. We called Samsung Galaxy S7 edge the best Android phone thanks to its sheer performance and camera.

