Samsung hosting ‘Happy Hours’ sale on Amazon: Here are the top mobile deals

Samsung will host its ‘Happy Hours’ sale on Amazon India on December 12 from 12 PM to 2 PM. During the sale, smartphones including Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro and Galaxy On7 Pro will get discounts. The company has not revealed the new price tag for the smartphones yet. Additionally, Samsung mobiles will be available at up to Rs 6,700 off.

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro (6GB) is up for grabs at Rs 29,900 on Amazon. The phone, which is originally priced at Rs 34,000, gets 12 per cent off. The Galaxy A7 (2017) with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available at Rs 20,990 instead of Rs 27,700. Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage can be bought at Rs 17,990 instead of Rs 24,500.

Samsung On8 (3GB RAM+16GB ROM) is listed for Rs 11,590. The smartphone gets 14 per cent off. The Galaxy J5 (2016) can be purchased for Rs 9,190, instead of Rs 10,990. Other deals include Samsung C9 Pro (6GB RAM) at Rs 29,900 (12 per cent off) and Galaxy A9 Pro at Rs 24,990 instead of Rs 25,200.

Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone Galaxy Note 8 can be bought at Rs 67,900. It is available in Maple Gold and Midnight Black colour options.

Meanwhile, the company is hosting its ‘Christmas Carnival’ sale on the Samsung Shop from December 8 to December 15, where it is offering deals across smartphones, speakers, audio accessories, wearable devices and televisions. Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro and Gear Sport smart wearables will be available at no-cost EMIs on credit/debit cards, net banking, and Cash on Delivery payment modes. People will get free delivery on all orders across the country.

