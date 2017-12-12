Samsung Happy Hours sale on Amazon: Deals on Galaxy On5 Pro, On7 Pro and more mobiles

Samsung Galaxy On8, Galaxy J5 (2016), Galaxy A7 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2017), and Galaxy C9 Pro will also get deals during the sale. Samsung Galaxy On8, Galaxy J5 (2016), Galaxy A7 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2017), and Galaxy C9 Pro will also get deals during the sale.

Samsung is hosting ‘Happy Hours’ sale on Amazon from 12 PM to 2 PM today. People who pay using credit/debit card, Net Banking or Amazon Pay Balance will have pre-paid early access to the sale at 12 PM. Those who opt to pay using the ‘cash on delivery’ option, can access the sale post 12:30 PM.

Samsung Galaxy On5 pro will be available at Rs 6,990, instead of Rs 7,990. The Galaxy On7 Pro gets Rs 2,000 off and the smartphone can be bought at Rs 7,490. Users will get up to 90GB additional data from Reliance Jio, which can be availed for the next six months. People who recharge with Rs 309 will get 10GB 4G data per recharge, while those recharging with Rs 509 will get 15GB data.

Additionally, Samsung Galaxy On8, Galaxy J5 (2016), Galaxy A7 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2017), and Galaxy C9 Pro will also get deals during the sale. Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro gets 12 per cent off, and is available for Rs 29,900, while Galaxy On8 can be bought at Rs 11,590 (14 per cent off).

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) is up for grabs at Rs 20,990 instead of Rs 27,700. The Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy J5 (2016) smartphones are available at Rs 17,990 and Rs 9,190 respectively. Samsung’s latest flagship Galaxy Note 8 can be purchased for Rs 67,900.

Meanwhile, Samsung has partnered with Paytm Mall to give up to Rs 8,000 cashback offer on select Galaxy smartphones. The offer is currently valid on Galaxy Note8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S8, Galaxy C9 Pro, Galaxy C7 Pro and Galaxy J5 Prime smartphones. People can head over to select Samsung stores and scan the Paytm QR code to avail cashback.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd