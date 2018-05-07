Samsung’s foldable Galaxy X to launch at MWC 2019: Report

Samsung Galaxy X could launch at MWC 2019 in Barcelona. Samsung Galaxy X could launch at MWC 2019 in Barcelona.

Samsung’s rumoured foldable Galaxy X smartphone could launch in February of next year, according to South Korea’s newspaper The Bell. The publication claims that Samsung is targeting a late February or early March to launch the Galaxy X. If true, we will probably see the device making its debut at MWC 2019 in Barcelona.

The mysterious smartphone carries a “Winner” codename, according to the report. The handset had previously been tipped as “Valley”. This is the same device which Samsung reportedly showcased to private partners at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Evidently, the Galaxy X comes with a fold-in design and three 3.5-inch OLED screens; one screen is on the outside of the phone and other two on the inside. When two screens are open together, it creates a larger 7-inch display. The advantage of a fold-in design is that the phone can be used even when the other two panels are folded.

South Korean giant Samsung has been working on the Galaxy X for years. Back at CES 2018, Samsung’s head of mobile business DJ Koh did mention that the Galaxy X does exist and the company is making progress on the device. A recent report by ET News claims that Samsung will start manufacturing the phone in November, followed by a launch in December or early November. It is being speculated that Samsung will manufacture the Galaxy X in limited numbers at first so it can gauge the demand.

Besides the Galaxy X, Samsung is also working on the Galaxy S10 – the successor to the Galaxy S9. According to the Bell, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S10 at CES 2019 in Las Vegas. The Galaxy S10 is rumoured to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 3D-sensing camera like the iPhone X.

