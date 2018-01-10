Samsung Galaxy X foldable phone delayed, likely to launch in 2019: Report

Samsung’s Galaxy X foldable smartphone has been delayed by a few months. Samsung’s Galaxy X foldable smartphone has been delayed by a few months.

Samsung is delaying the release of the Galaxy X by a few months, as the company has unable to figure out the UX of the foldable phone. Samsung’s mobile division chief DJ Koh (via ZDNet) has admitted that a foldable smartphone, likely to be called the “Galaxy X”, is now being scheduled to launch next year. Apparently, the company engineers have unable to develop a user interface (UX) suitable for the end users. However, Samsung is actively looking to overcome the issue.

The South Korean major confirmed in September last year that it plans to launch a foldable smartphone in 2018 under the Note brand. “As the head of the business, I can say our current global is next year”, Koh said, according to a Bloomberg report. Looks like Koh backtracked from his original statement on launching a foldable smartphone this year. Separately, sources close to South Korean site ETNews have said that Samsung plans to start mass production of foldable displays in September, while assembling of the smartphone will begin in November. The report further said that Samsung might launch the final device in December or early 2019.

While we don’t know much about the Galaxy X at this point, the futuristic device is believed to feature a 7.3-inch flexible OLED display that can be used as a phone or folded out to come a tablet. It’s being speculated that the company’s display arm, Samsung Display, is said to have a private area at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas where it might show the prototype unit to its major customers.

Samsung first introduced a bendable phone as concept at CES 2013 and later showed the first prototype device in a private meeting at CES 2014. The Galaxy X has been in development for a while, under the code-name “Project Valley”.

