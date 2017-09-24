Samsung Galaxy X ‘bendable phone’ certified in South Korea, launch set for next year

Before being internally known as Galaxy X, the company’s bendable display smartphone was code named ‘Project Valley’. Before being internally known as Galaxy X, the company’s bendable display smartphone was code named ‘Project Valley’.

Samsung’s long-awaited foldable display smartphone, speculated to be called the Galaxy X, might debut soon. The device’s model number SM-G888N0 has recently appeared in a filing from the Korean National Radio Research Agency (NRRA), according to Let’sGoDigital. While the NRRA lists it as a “radio equipment for global LTE communication, the same device was described as a “smartphone”, when it was earlier spotted at the Wi-Fi Alliance, Forbes reported.

The hype is mounting for Samsung’s first commercial smartphone with a bendable screen. The idea of a foldable smartphone isn’t new to Samsung. The South Korean company showcased a flexible display prototype called Youm in 2013. While the NRRA doesn’t reveal anything significant about the Galaxy X, Samsung’s mobile chief, Koh Dong-jin, recently indicated that a Galaxy Note phone with a bendable screen will be coming in 2018. However, the company has been facing technical challenges with a bendable display. Koh also warned that if the technical challenges couldn’t solve on time, the release date will be pushed back.

The design and features of the Galaxy X is still unknown. Based on concepts and patent designs the Galaxy X is expected to be a foldable phone and tablet hybrid. So yes, the Galaxy X is still a mystery. In fact, there is no word yet on the phone’s official name. Before being internally known as Galaxy X, the company’s bendable display smartphone was code named ‘Project Valley’.

Whenever Samsung plans to release the Galaxy X, the smartphone is expected to be available in limited quantities. Previous reports have claimed that the Galaxy X would be revealed in the third quarter of the year, before the arrival of the Galaxy Note 8.

