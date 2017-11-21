Samsung Galaxy X bendable phone confirmed via official support page

Samsung Galaxy X is said to be a clam-shell device, featuring a hinge at the middle that would allow users to fold it one direction Samsung Galaxy X is said to be a clam-shell device, featuring a hinge at the middle that would allow users to fold it one direction

Samsung has accidentally confirmed it intends to launch the Galaxy X, its upcoming foldable smartphone. A support page on Samsung’s own site (via Mobiel Kopen and LetsGoDigital), confirms the existence of the Galaxy X. The support page is for a ‘SM-G888N0’ phone.

Samsung’s support page doesn’t shed light into what the SM-G999No stands for, but the model number itself has been spotted in the past. According to a Forbes report, ‘No’ in the model number appears to suggest that phone might launch in South Korea before making its way to other markets.

At the moment, a lot is unknown about the Galaxy X. According to the Mobiel Kopen, the SM-G999No has already been passed through several certifications, including the Bluetooth SIG, the South Korea’s National Radio Research Agency, and the Wi-Fi Alliance.

Evidently, Samsung plans to manufacture the Galaxy X in small numbers to begin with, which means it may not get a wide release. In April, this year, South Korean publication The Investor had reported that Samsung planned to produce about 2000 – 3000 units of the flexible display phone in the first year. Samsung Galaxy X was earlier code-named “Project Valley”. The bendable phone has been in development in close collaboration with Samsung Display, the company’s display making-arm.

Patents filed by Samsung describes the Galaxy X as a clam-shell device, featuring a hinge at the middle that would allow users to fold it one direction. Samsung mobile chief DJ Koh has already acknowledged the existence of the Galaxy X and said there’s a strong possibility to see the launch sometime in 2018.

