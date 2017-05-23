Samsung Galaxy Wide 2 launched in Korea: Will this be Galaxy J7 (2017)?

Samsung Galaxy Wide 2 launched in Korea Samsung Galaxy Wide 2 launched in Korea

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Wide 2 (SM-J727S) in partnership with SK Telecom in South Korea on Tuesday. The newly launched smartphone is the successor of Samsung Galaxy Wide in South Korean market and globally the same phone is expected to retail as yet-to-be-launched Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017), as reported by PhoneArena.

As far as the design goes, the Samsung Galaxy Wide 2 does look identical to the leaked Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) render images from March. About the specifications as well, the Galaxy Wide 2 shares similar internals as it has been widely rumoured for yet-to-launch Galaxy J7 (2017).

Upfront, the Samsung Galaxy Wide 2 packs a 5.5-inch HD (720p) 2.5D curved glass display. Inside the handset is backed by an octa-core 1.6 GHz processor coupled with 2 GB of RAM. It boasts of a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/1.9 aperture and a front 5-megapixel selfie camera.

As per report, the Galaxy Wide 2 will run latest Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. It will have 16 GB of inbuilt storage which users would be able to expand via microSD card (up to 256GB). The handset is only 8.6mm thick and the complete body measures 151.5 x 76.4 x 8.6mm. The battery on Galaxy Wide 2 is 3300mAh and the phone weighs 170 grams.

The all-new Samsung Galaxy Wide 2 has been priced at KRW 297,000 (roughly Rs. 17,000) in home market. The smartphone seems be meant only for Korean market and if the report is correct then we might see the same phone rebranded as Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) in India very soon.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd