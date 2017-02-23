Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 with keyboard revealed in new image

Earlier reports suggest Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 will arrive in two variants – the Wi-Fi model (SM-TB25) and LTE (SM-T820). (Source: Evan Blass) Earlier reports suggest Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 will arrive in two variants – the Wi-Fi model (SM-TB25) and LTE (SM-T820). (Source: Evan Blass)

Samsung has already sent out media invites for en event at Mobile World Congress (MWC) at Barcelona. During MWC, the company will focus on its next-generation premium tablet Galaxy Tab S3. Now, tipster Evan Blass has put a new image of the Galaxy Tab S3 with its keyboard case on Twitter. “Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 w/ keyboard,” reads Blass’ tweet. The Galaxy Tab S3 features a similar design language as seen on company’s previous generation tabs, with capsule like home button on the front. The keyboard, on the other hand, has chiclet buttons and looks quite thin and lightweight.

Earlier reports suggest the tablet will arrive in two variants – the Wi-Fi model (SM-TB25) and LTE (SM-T820). According to Naver news, the tablet will come with a 9.6-inch display, a resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels, Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB RAM, 12-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front camera. The tablet is expected to run Android 7.0 Nougat. German tech website WinFuture.de revealed a render of he Galaxy Tab S3 as well. While it doesn’t reveal any new features, it does suggest that the tablet will support S Pen stylus.

Samsung has already confirmed it will not launch its flagship smartphone Galaxy S8 at MWC. The South Korean giant earlier released a teaser image (via Twitter) of its upcoming device which depicts a silhouette of the tablet with a physical home button at the bottom. Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 will flaunt a metal-clad design, measuring just 5.8mm in terms of thickness. In respect to the price, the Galaxy Tab S3 is rumoured to cost around 700,000 won (or Rs 40,889) when it launches in Korea.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 w/ keyboard. pic.twitter.com/jS41A4LRrf — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 22, 2017

It’s been more than a year since, we saw a new Galaxy Tab S tablet being announced in the market. The Galaxy Tab S2 was launched way back in August 2015, so its successor is long awaited. MWC 2017 will also see the launch of other flagships from companies like LG, etc.

