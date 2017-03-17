Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 to go on sale in US from March 24

The Galaxy Tab S3 will also support a detectable keyboard but it will be an optional accessory. The Galaxy Tab S3 will also support a detectable keyboard but it will be an optional accessory.

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Tab S3 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) which was held in Barcelona in February. Now, a few weeks later, Samsung has revealed the date of release and confirmed the price of the tablet. The tablet is finally available for pre-order in the US for $599 (or approx Rs 39,199). Users interested in the tablet can pre-order it starting tomorrow from Amazon, Best Buy and Samsung’s online store. In-sore availability will begin March 24.

For those who are unfamiliar with the Galaxy Tab S3, the device features a 9.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels. The screen is also HDR-ready, making it the first tablet to support videos with greater dynamic range. The tablet also comes with 4GB RAM and is powered a Snapdragon 820 processor, paired with 32GB of internal storage. Unlike the iPad Pro, the Galaxy Tan S3 does support a microSD card slot (up to 256GB) for memory expansion.

Both rear and front-facing cameras have been improved to 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel respectively. The Galaxy Tab S3 runs on Android Nougat, Google’s latest version of Android. The high-end tablet boasts four speakers located on the corner of the tablet. The speakers are made by AKG, which is owned by Harman International, a company Samsung bought last year. The tablet also comes with a 6,000mAh battery, which supports fast charging.

Also read: Apple’s next iPads will be revealed next week: Report

Included with the tablet is the S Pen. The new S Pen has a narrower 0.7mm tip, 4096 levels of pressure and a tilt function that will let you draw with the sides of the tip. The Galaxy Tab S3 will also support a detectable keyboard but it will be an optional accessory. The keyboard attaches to a tablet via a set of pogo pins at the bottom, so there’s no need for pairing or charging. It will be available for $129 (or approx Rs 8441). Samsung didn’t announce pricing details for models with more store, or with the LTE, notes ZDNet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 price point is competitive to the 9.7-inch iPad Pro. Both devices are priced at $599 (or approx Rs 39,199). It’s still cheaper than an iPad Pro with stylus and keyboard included.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd