Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 to launch in India today: Key features and specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is expected to be unveiled in India today. The company has already sent out media invites for a launch event in Bengaluru. To recall, Galaxy Tab S3 was announced at Mobile world Congress (MWC) earlier this year. Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 improves on the display, and speaker when compared to its predecessor Galaxy Tab S2. It also comes with S Pen stylus. Galaxy Tab S3 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 features a 9.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels. The display is HDR-ready, which means it offers a better depth to the picture. The tablet has four speakers made by AKG, which is owned by Harman International ( a subsidiary of Samsung).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor coupled with 4GB RAM, and 32GB internal storage (expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card). The primary camera is 13MP with f/1.9 aperture, while there’s a 5MP shooter on the front with f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 comes with S Pen, which doesn’t need recharging. Samsung’s S Pen is 9.4 mm in diameter, and features a 0.7 mm tip. The tilt function in S Pen lets users draw with the sides of the tip. It even comes with S Pen-specific apps. The support for S Pen s one of the major difference between Galaxy Tab S3 and its predecessor. The Galaxy Tab S3 also supports a detachable keyboard which can be attached to a tablet via a set of pogo pins at the bottom.

The Galaxy Tab S3, which succeeds the Galaxy Tab S2, is a premium Android tablet. Early estimates suggest the tablet to be priced around Rs 29,999. The Galaxy Tab S3 should be seen as a device rivaling Apple’s new iPad (2017), which is priced at Rs 28,990 for the base version.

