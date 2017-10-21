Diwali 2017

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2 rugged tablet with 4,450mAh battery launched

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2 is said to survive excessive pressure, temperatures, environments, vibration and drops. It has a 1.2m anti-shock inbox protective cover, and features IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published:October 21, 2017 12:30 pm
Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2, Samsung rugged Galaxy Tab Active2, Samsung rugged tablet, Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2 price, Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2 price in India, Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2 features, Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2 specifications, Samsung news Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2 gets an 8-inch WXGA TFT display with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels.
Related News

Samsung’s rugged Galaxy Tab Active2, aimed at business users, has been unveiled. It incorporates features like biometrics integration, multi-window screens, and ships with S Pen. The device is MIL-STD-810 certified, which ensures durability.

The new Galaxy Tab Active2 is said to survive excessive pressure, temperatures, environments, vibration and drops. It has a 1.2m anti-shock inbox protective cover, and features IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2’s display touch mode brings support for gloved and wet touch. Coming to S Pen, it can withstand 4096 pressure level and there’s air command feature as well.

Just like Galaxy Tab 2, the S Pen is also IP68-certified for water and dust resistance. Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2 sports a fingerprint scanner for security authentication, along with facial recognition feature. Samsung is ensuring defense-grade security with the Knox 2.8 platform. It supports augmented reality (AR) features as well.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2 gets an 8-inch WXGA TFT display with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. Powered by 1.6GHz Octa-core Exynos 7870 processor, the device comes with 3GB RAM and 16GB ROM. The internal storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2 has an 8MP auto-focus rear camera and a 5MP front shooter. Both the cameras support flash. It runs Android 7.1 Nougat. Connectivity options include: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz+5GHz), Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS, and GLONASS.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2 supports Accelerometer, Fingerprint sensor, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, RGB, and Light sensor. It is backed by a replaceable 4,450mAh battery, and uses a USB 2.0 Type C port for charging. Galaxy Tab Active2 measures 127.6 x 214.7 x 9.9 mm, and it weighs 415 grams. It will be available from October 2017 in select markets.

Video of the day

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Oct 21: Latest News