Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2 rugged tablet with 4,450mAh battery launched

Samsung’s rugged Galaxy Tab Active2, aimed at business users, has been unveiled. It incorporates features like biometrics integration, multi-window screens, and ships with S Pen. The device is MIL-STD-810 certified, which ensures durability.

The new Galaxy Tab Active2 is said to survive excessive pressure, temperatures, environments, vibration and drops. It has a 1.2m anti-shock inbox protective cover, and features IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2’s display touch mode brings support for gloved and wet touch. Coming to S Pen, it can withstand 4096 pressure level and there’s air command feature as well.

Just like Galaxy Tab 2, the S Pen is also IP68-certified for water and dust resistance. Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2 sports a fingerprint scanner for security authentication, along with facial recognition feature. Samsung is ensuring defense-grade security with the Knox 2.8 platform. It supports augmented reality (AR) features as well.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2 gets an 8-inch WXGA TFT display with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. Powered by 1.6GHz Octa-core Exynos 7870 processor, the device comes with 3GB RAM and 16GB ROM. The internal storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2 has an 8MP auto-focus rear camera and a 5MP front shooter. Both the cameras support flash. It runs Android 7.1 Nougat. Connectivity options include: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz+5GHz), Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS, and GLONASS.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2 supports Accelerometer, Fingerprint sensor, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, RGB, and Light sensor. It is backed by a replaceable 4,450mAh battery, and uses a USB 2.0 Type C port for charging. Galaxy Tab Active2 measures 127.6 x 214.7 x 9.9 mm, and it weighs 415 grams. It will be available from October 2017 in select markets.

