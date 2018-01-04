Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7.0 launched in India at Rs 9,500, Reliance Jio offering Rs 2,000 cashback

Reliance Jio users who by Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7.0 online will get Rs 2,000 cashback. Reliance Jio users who by Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7.0 online will get Rs 2,000 cashback.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7.0 has been launched in India at Rs 9,500. The device can be bought in two colour variants – White and Black. The Galaxy Tab A 7.0 will be available at retail stores across India as well as on Amazon. Reliance Jio users who by the device online will get Rs 2,000 cashback.

Reliance Jio users will have to recharge with the company’s Rs 299 monthly plan consecutively for 24 months, to become eligible for the cashback. People will get Rs 800 after 12 months and Rs 1,200 after 24 months as Jio Money.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7.0 is company’s most affordable 4G voLTE-enabled tablet. It comes with a non-slip pattern design for easy grip. The Galaxy Tab A 7.0 features Kids Mode that offers educational content, designed especially for kids. It ships with parental control, which lets people set usage time limits and restrict app access.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7.0 is powered by a 1.5 GHz Quad-core processor with 1.5GB RAM and 8GB ROM. The storage is expandable up to 200GB via a microSD card slot. Backed by a 4000mAH battery, Galaxy Tab A 7.0 is said to offer up to 9 hours of video playback.

“Consumer-centric innovation is at the forefront of our business. With Galaxy Tab A 7.0, we are providing our customers a device that is the perfect blend of refined design, Superior display great performance and non-stop entertainment. Galaxy Tab A 7.0 caters to consumers’ On-the-go and Me-time needs thereby acting as a perfect companion for their active lifestyle,” Mr. Vishal Kaul, Director, Samsung India, said.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7.0 gets a 5MP AF rear camera, while there’s a 2MP front shooter. It supports 720p video recording at 30fps and 1080p video playback at 30fps. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, A-GPS and GLONASS. Sensors on the device include Accelerometer. It uses a USB 2.0 port for charging and there’s a 3.5mm headset jack as well. The Galaxy Tab A 7.0 measures 108.8 x 186.9 x 8.7 mm and weighs 289 grams. It comes with FM Radio support.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd