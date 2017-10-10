Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2017) with 4G LTE support, Bixby Home launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2017) has been launched in India, the company’s latest mid-end tablet. Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2017) has been launched in India, the company’s latest mid-end tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2017) has been launched in India, the company’s latest mid-end tablet. The Galaxy Tab A (2017) succeeds the Galaxy Tab A, which was launched last year. The new Galaxy Tab A is priced at Rs 17,990 and will be available in the country starting today. The Android-based tablet comes in two colour options – Gold and Black.

The South Korean company touts the Galaxy Tab A as an “entertainment powerhouse”. The tablet sports an 8-inch display with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. Samsung claims the screen is bright enough to be visible in bright sunshine. The Galaxy Tab A is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory. A microSD card slot is also available for memory expansion (up to 256GB). The tablet has a metal back and weighs in at 364 grams. Samsung Galaxy Tab A supports 4G LTE and runs on Android Nougat out of the box.

The Galaxy Tab A also houses an 8MP camera on the back and a 5MP shooter in the front. The camera also includes an HDR mode as well. The tablet also features a number of features that may be useful for a user. For instance, there is a feature called Blue Light Filter that the company claims will reduce harmful blue light emission and helps in a disruption-free sleep. Then there is something called Samsung View that enables users to wirelessly connect their Galaxy Tab A with a large screen TV.

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the Galaxy Tab A is that it has the new Bixby Home support. This would be for the first time Samsung is bringing its AI-enabled voice-assistant to a mid-end tablet. The Galaxy Tab A is backed by a massive 5000mAh battery.

As part of launch offers, all Samsung Galaxy Tab A users will get an extra 180 GB 4G data over 1 year, courtesy Reliance Jio. Additionally, those buying Galaxy Tab A before between October 10 and November 9 are also eligible for one-time screen replacement.

