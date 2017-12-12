Samsung Galaxy S9’s fingerprint scanner to be placed below camera, reveals leak

Samsung Galaxy S9’s fingerprint reader will be relocated just below the camera module, according to new leaked images. Samsung Galaxy S9’s fingerprint reader will be relocated just below the camera module, according to new leaked images.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are due to be unveiled at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018 in January. Leaks around the upcoming flagships from Samsung are growing, and it looks like Samsung might just continue with the fingerprint scanner at the back. Now the placement of the fingerprint scanner was criticised in last year’s Galaxy S8 series, but it looks like with the 2018 flagships Samsung will place this below the camera module, rather than next to it.

According to a report from GSMArena, leaked screenshots of the updated S-Health app shows new instructions for users to place their fingers below the camera to measure their heart-rate. The heart-rate sensors are currently placed right next to the camera on the Galaxy S8, S8+ and the Note 8. These are not the only leaks around the Samsung Galaxy S9.

In the past, we have seen reports that Samsung Galaxy Galaxy S9 and S9+ would sport the same dual-camera sensors introduced on the Galaxy Note 8. Now Android Headlines had reported that leaked images reveal a single lens at the back. We will have to wait and see if Samsung ditches the dual rear camera trend on both the Galaxy S9 devices.

Additionally Forbes is reporting that Samsung has been testing two variants of both the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+, one being a single and the other being a dual-SIM variant. Samsung has in the past released dual-SIM variants of the devices in Asian countries only, but there is a chance this could launch in the US as well.

The Galaxy S9 and the S9+ will retain the same edge-to-edge Infinity Display with the 18:9 aspect ratio, dual-curved edges and 2K resolution. The US version of the Galaxy S9 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, while the international variant will be powered by Exynos 9810 octa-core processor. In India, the Galaxy series is powered by Exynos processors. Samsung will stick with the glass and metal design from the the S8 series.

