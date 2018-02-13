Samsung Galaxy S9 scores for Exynos 9810 processor variant spotted on GeekBench

Samsung Galaxy S9 leaks: GeekBench test scores for the Samsung Galaxy S9 have been posted online. Samsung Galaxy S9 leaks: GeekBench test scores for the Samsung Galaxy S9 have been posted online.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will launch on February 25 at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, which is just two weeks away. Now GeekBench scores for the Samsung Galaxy S9 have been posted online. Scores for a Samsung model SM-G960F were spotted on the GeekBench score website, which is the model number for the company’s upcoming flagship. In terms of scores, the single-core test for the Galaxy S9 shows as 3648, while the multi-core score is reflected as 8894.

Other specifications revealed by the Samsung Galaxy S9 test score are Android 8.0.0 Oreo OS version, Exynos 9810 octa-core processor with 4GB RAM. There have been reports of a 6GB RAM variant for the Galaxy S9+, but we will have to wait and see if this is revealed at time of the launch. Samsung launched the 6GB RAM version of the Galaxy S8+ months after the original phone was first introduced.

Samsung Galaxy S9 series could also come with a new wireless charger, according to a new set of leaks. According to reports, an online manual has surfaced for a wireless charger with the model number

EP-N5100, which is does not match any of the current wireless chargers available from the company. The speculation is this will be a new charger for the Galaxy S9 series when the phones launch. This particular wireless charging model has two coils instead of three, and a slimmer profile compared to the existing variants.

Samsung Galaxy phones have supported wireless charging for sometime, especially since the company introduced the glass and metal design with the Galaxy S6 series. Samsung Galaxy S7, S8 and Note8 all support wireless charging. Apple has also adopted the same with its iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X smartphones.

In terms of other specifications, Samsung Galaxy S9+ is expected to sport a dual rear camera with 12MP+12MP camera on the back, while the smaller Galaxy S9 will get a single rear camera. Samsung is expected to make drastic improvements to the rear camera as the invite focuses on this particular aspect of the phone. The Galaxy S9 series will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor for US market, while international markets like India will get Exynos 9810.

