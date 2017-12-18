Samsung Galaxy S9 to feature purple colour, leaked image shows single rear camera

Samsung Galaxy S9 leaks: Purple variant of smartphone, single rear camera on regular version of the phone. (Image via Onleaks on Twitter) Samsung Galaxy S9 leaks: Purple variant of smartphone, single rear camera on regular version of the phone. (Image via Onleaks on Twitter)

Samsung Galaxy S9 might just come in a purple variant, similar to the Deep Blue colour of the current Note 8, according to a report on SamMobile. The website is quoting sources and says Samsung will launch the black, gold, blue and purple version for Galaxy S9. According to SamMobile, Samsung Galaxy S9’s purple shade will be the only new one on the list. In the past, Samsung has pink variants of its flagship phones, so the idea of a purple variant is not entirely outrageous.

Samsung Galaxy S9 is likely to stick with a single rear camera as well, if one goes by the latest image leaked online. Twitter account Onleaks has posted images of the Galaxy S9, which shows the front and back of the device and it looks like the phone will have a single camera set up on the back. Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus could be the only variant to get a dual rear camera, according to some leaks.

If one goes by the leaked image shared by Onleaks, the new phone does resemble the Galaxy Note 8 series a lot more with a rectangular design. The front display will be all glass and Samsung will stick with ‘Infinity Display’ it introduced with the Galaxy S8 series with no home button on the front. Samsung Galaxy S9 will also feature the fingerprint scanner placed below the camera module, which is a design tweak from the current Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy Note 8 smartphones.

Leaks have also indicated Samsung Galaxy S9 will try and improve the software for the facial recognition feature, though no extra hardware is expected. Samsung Galaxy S9 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor or the Exynos 9810 octa-core processor. Samsung launches the Exynos variant for the Indian market.

Other reported features of Galaxy S9 are: 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and Android Oreo OS. Samsung is expected to showcase the new flagships at the annual CES 2018 show in Las Vegas in January. However, the actual release date for the Galaxy S9 will be later in March.

