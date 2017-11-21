Samsung Galaxy S9 to feature improved face recognition scanner: Report

Samsung Galaxy S9 will try and improve the facial recognition scanner on the device. (File photo of Galaxy S8. Source: AP) Samsung Galaxy S9 will try and improve the facial recognition scanner on the device. (File photo of Galaxy S8. Source: AP)

Samsung Galaxy S9 is expected to launch in early 2018 and it looks like the company will improve its face recognition scanner on the front, though it might not be loaded with hardware like the Apple iPhone X. A report from Korea’s ET News says Samsung will try and increase “the recognition rate of the next-generation smartphone Galaxy S9’s front sensor,” even as it will keep the same basic parts and structure.

The report which is based on industry sources, claims there could be new add-ons via software application, rather than Samsung packing more hardware on the front. It also says Samsung is working on improving the front panel sensor to solve any issues with facial recognition, iris scan and speed delays when unlocking the smartphone. The report says the Samsung Galaxy S9 will have the same 8MP camera as the S8 on the front. In contrast, Apple iPhone X’s Face ID comes packed with a TrueDepth camera on the front, an Infrared sensor, and also allows for payments via the feature.

Samsung Galaxy S9 leaks have also indicated the phone will be powered by the Exynos 9810 processor from the company, although the US variant will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. According to reports, Samsung has first dibs on the new Qualcomm processor as well, just like it did with the Galaxy S8 series, where the US version was powered by the 835 series from Qualcomm.

Samsung Galaxy S9’s benchmark scores were leaked online recently for the GeekBench test. The phone will have 4GB RAM like its previous year’s version, though Samsung does tend to launch a 6GB RAM variant after some months. The model number for the Samsung Galaxy S9 is supposed to be SM-G960F, while the Galaxy S9 Plus will have SM-965F model and it will run the Android Oreo OS, which is not surprising. Reports have also claimed the Galaxy S9 series will come with heat pipes inside them and that Samsung has already started production for the same.

Other leaks have claimed the Galaxy S9 won’t be featuring any fingerprint scanner under the display. Analysts indicate such a feature will take time to develop. Samsung Galaxy S9 series will continue with the dual curved Infinity Display with its 18:9 aspect ratio like the Galaxy S8 series.

