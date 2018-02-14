Samsung Galaxy S9 to feature Animoji-like 3D emoji and stereo speakers: Report

Samsung Galaxy S9’s 3D emoji will mimic Apple’s Animoji. (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter) Samsung Galaxy S9’s 3D emoji will mimic Apple’s Animoji. (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter)

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be getting two new brand new features: 3D emoji and stereo speaker. According to a report from Korea’s ET News (via Android Authority), Samsung is apparently following Apple’s footsteps by adding a new “3D emoji” feature that takes advantage of the phone’s camera to allow users to adopt them using facial expressions. Evidently, the 3D emoji feature will be more advanced than Apple’s Animoji. At the moment, it is not clear how Samsung’s version will be better than Apple’s Animoji.

One of the other new features of the Galaxy S9 will be stereo speakers. The report says the flagship phone would feature stereo speakers at the top and bottom of the device. Previous reports have claimed that the Galaxy S9 would include dual Dolby surround speakers tuned by AKG whose parent company Harman/Kardon was bought by Samsung last year.

The South Korean major will launch its next flagship smartphones – the Galaxy S9 and S9+- at Mobile World Congress (MWC) on February 25 in Barcelona. The Galaxy S9 is expected to come with a 5.7-inch display, while the Galaxy S9+ will get a 6.2-inch display. Samsung is said to keep the fingerprint scanner on the back of the devices to accommodate the 18:9:5 aspect ratio. Both phones will come in four colours: Midnight Black, Lilac Purple, Coral Blue, and Titanium Grey.

The Galaxy S9 will ship with a Snapdragon 845 processor in the US, and the company’s own Exynos 9810 in other parts of the world, including India. The phones will ship with Android 8.1 Oreo. The most notable improvements one should expect from the Galaxy S9 is the camera. The standard model will have a single 12MP camera, while the Galaxy S9+ will feature a dual-camera setup on the back. The camera will have a variable aperture which adjusts according to the available light. Apparently, these phones will be able to record slow-motion videos at 480 frames per second at 1080p. Iris scanner, on the other hand, is expected to be more secure than Apple’s FaceID.

