Samsung Galaxy S9 could launch by January 2018, to run Android Oreo: Reports

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ could launch in January 2018, and will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ could launch in January 2018, and will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 might have yet to hit the stores in India, but it looks like leaks and rumours regarding the future Galaxy S9 have already started. A report on XDA Developers is quoting sources and says design-wise Samsung will stick with the same concept, which is not surprising. It also adds the Galaxy S9 will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and Android 8.0 Oreo, which would also be expected. After all, Qualcomm 845 will the next successor to the 835 generation series as has been revealed, and this is Samsung’s flagship phone.

Interestingly another report in the Korean media by The Investor claims the Galaxy S9 could launch as early as January and is based on the assembly schedule. It says the OLED panel shipments will start in November, and so there’s a chance the phone could launch by the end of January 2018. According to this report, S9 might be in stores by the month of February. This year, Galaxy S8 launched in March.

The XDA Developers report also says the fingerprint scanner under the display won’t be happening, though it says the source might have just seen the early prototypes for now. The other interesting bit in the report is that there is confusion in whether Samsung will add dual-rear cameras to the Galaxy S9 and whether this will have the same module as the Galaxy Note 8. Samsung will likely add the dual-rear camera upgrade to the S9, and the S series rear camera is due for a boost in 2018. After all, the Galaxy S7 to S8 series didn’t mark such a drastic difference in terms of camera.

The report also adds Galaxy S9 will stick with the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage so it doesn’t look like Samsung is planning some crazy stunts like 8GB RAM for the newer flagship. Again, this is the first set of leaks, so we could see all of this change when the product is actually revealed next year.

Interestingly another report on Sammobile has indicated Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ could be the first set of phones to comes with the 845 processor series from Qualcomm and once again other players might have to wait to launch their devices with the new flagship processor. In case of Galaxy S8, S8+ it was reported that Samsung had first dibs on the Snapdragon 835 processor, and thus other manufacturers had to wait to launch their processor for the same.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd