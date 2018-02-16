Samsung Galaxy S9 teasers indicate better camera performance, Animoji style feature

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ camera capabilities highlighted by company in new teasers. Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ camera capabilities highlighted by company in new teasers.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+, which will be unveiled on February 25, 2018 in Barcelona, will likely feature an improved camera performance along with a new 3D Animoji-style feature. Samsung Mobile’s Korea YouTube channel has shared three teaser videos highlighting the capabilities of the upcoming Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ phones.

The first teaser focuses on fast-motion shots, the second on low-light photography and the third shows an Animoji-style cartoon appearing at the end. The number 9 is also prominently displayed at the end of of each video. Samsung’s invite has also hinted that the Galaxy S9 series will see a massive improvement on the camera front. Based on the teasers it is fair to assume that the focus will be on video, low-light and Samsung could add a new fun element to the camera as well.

Earlier Korea’s ET News reported that Samsung will add a “3D emoji” feature that takes advantage of the phone’s camera to copy a user’s facial expressions. Apple’s iPhone X has Animoji where the front camera can accurately capture a user’s expressions onto fun characters. The Animojis can be shared by iOS users to users as well, who do note have a iPhone X.

Reports have also claimed that Galaxy S9 will come with a single rear camera, while the Galaxy S9+ will get a dual rear camera on board. This would mean Samsung is again following Apple’s footsteps of restricting dual cameras to the more high-end variant. New reports have said the flagship phone will come with stereo speakers at the top and bottom of the device,while others indicate Samsung might go for dual Dolby surround speakers tuned by AKG. The parent company for AKG is Harman/Kardon, which Samsung now owns.

Check out the teasers from Samsung below:

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will continue with the Infinity Display seen on the S8 series. Both phones are expected to have dual-curved edges, and Samsung will stick with the 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch 2K SAMOLED display respectively for both phones.

The processor will the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 in the US, while international variants will come with Samsung’s Exynos 9810 processor. Recently, GeekBench scores for Galaxy S9 on the Exynos processor were leaked online and they indicate Samsung will continue with the 4GB RAM version. Both phones will come in four colours: Midnight Black, Lilac Purple, Coral Blue, and Titanium Grey.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd