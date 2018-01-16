Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ to pack same battery size as Galaxy S8 series: Report

Samsung Galaxy S9 will be backed by a 3,000mAh battery while the higher-end Galaxy S9+ variant will ship with 3,500mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy S9 will be backed by a 3,000mAh battery while the higher-end Galaxy S9+ variant will ship with 3,500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will pack the same battery capacities as seen on last year’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ respectively. According to documents on Brazil’s National Telecommunications Agency (ANATEL), which were spotted by tipster Slashleaks, the Galaxy S9 will be backed by a 3,000mAh battery while the higher-end Galaxy S9+ variant will ship with 3,500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, the new flagships for 2018 will officially be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 conference in Barcelona. Ahead of the launch, numerous leaks and rumours have given out specifications of the upcoming devices. The new smartphone series will come with major improvements on processor and camera front, though design is largely expected to remain the same as the Galaxy S8 series.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor in the US, while the company will bring the Exynos 9810 SoC variants of the phones to India. Samsung is said to stick with a single rear camera module for Galaxy S9, while the Galaxy S9+ is said to get dual rear cameras.

Samsung Galaxy S9 was recently leaked in a retail box, which reveals the Samsung GAlaxy S9 will feature a 12MP rear shooter with Dual Pixel technology as seen on the Galaxy S8 series, along with a new Super Speed technology and two different aperture sizes. It will support Super slow mo as well. The phone could come with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy S9 will sport a 5.8-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display, the Galaxy S9+ will get a larger 6.2-inch screen. Samsung S9 series will ship with a dual curved edge Infinity Display along with glass and metal design. Other features include IP68 water and dust resistance, Iris scanner for unlocking the phone, and wireless charging.

