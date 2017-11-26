Samsung Galaxy S9 screen-to-body ratio could be extremely high: Report

Samsung Galaxy S9’s screen-to-body ratio could be as high as 90 per cent. (Image of Samsung Galaxy S8 for representation) Samsung Galaxy S9’s screen-to-body ratio could be as high as 90 per cent. (Image of Samsung Galaxy S8 for representation)

There has been a ton of speculation and reports about the Galaxy S9, Samsung’s upcoming flagship smartphone.Now fresh evidence indicates that the Galaxy S9’s screen-to-body ratio could be as high as 90 per cent. The information comes from SamMobile, which is a specialist Samsung blog.

If the report turns out to be true, Samsung Galaxy S9 would have a 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio, compared to the 84 per cent on the Galaxy S8. While it might not sound drastic, it’s going to take the device’s design to a whole new direction. The report further said that the bottom chin on the Galaxy S9 will going to be non-existent, and the top-bezel will be narrower than the Galaxy S8’s bottom bezel. All this indicates the Galaxy S9 will have negligible bezels, similar to the Mi Mix 2 and Essential Phone.

Given how tough the competition is in the smartphone market, Samsung might be thinking to further reduce bezels to its absolute minimum on the Galaxy S9 to stay ahead of the crowd. This is an approach that might help Samsung to take on Apple, which already offers the iPhone X with a bezel-less display. It remains to be seen, if the latest leaks are true or not, and it goes without saying that one should take them with a pinch of salt.

While it’s too early to speculate about the Galaxy S9, Samsung is believed to launch the device earlier than the original schedule. Evidently, Samsung plans to showcase the Galaxy S9 and S9+ at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January next year. According to a VentureBeat report, both phones will be iterative updates to the Galaxy S8 and S8+. The South Korean is said to hold a dedicated event in March to talk more about the Galaxy S9 series.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd