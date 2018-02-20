Samsung Galaxy S9+ scores for GeekBench leaked, show 6GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy S9+ GeekBench scores leaked online. (Image courtesy: Evan Blass/evleaks on Twitter) Samsung Galaxy S9+ GeekBench scores leaked online. (Image courtesy: Evan Blass/evleaks on Twitter)

Samsung Galaxy S9+ is supposed to be the high-end variant of the new flagship with a dual-rear camera on board, and now GeekBench scores of the phone have been leaked online. Earlier GeekBench scores for the regular Galaxy S9 were shared online. According to a Dutch-based website, the Galaxy S9+ will come with 6GB RAM, two rear cameras, and the scores posted are for the Exynos 9810 processor variant.

According to the website, Samsung SM-G965F which is the model number for the Plus variant scores 3775 on single core and 9024 on multi-core, and this is higher than the Galaxy S9. However, the Geekbench scores are still lower than the Apple iPhone 8 series. Still the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Geekbench score could put it above any other Android flagship. The earlier leaks for the regular Galaxy S9 had shown the single-core score as 3648, while the multi-core score wass reflected as 8894

Meanwhile, Twitter user Evan Blass also known as @evleaks, has shared some more image of the upcoming Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ phones. Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will launch on February 25 in Barcelona. Samsung is hosting an ‘Unpacked Event’ ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 where it will showcase both flagship phones.

The major highlight will be the camera, which according to the latest leaks will have dual apertures, even on the single sensor variant. Samsung teasers have indicated a drastic improvement in camera, and there could an Animoji style feature as well. The new phones will also have stereo speakers. However, storage is expected to be limited to 64GB, with 400 GB microSD card support. The Galaxy S9 could also come a higher pricing compared to the previous Galaxy S8 series, according to some reports.

