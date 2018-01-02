Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ renders leaked ahead of CES 2018

Samsung is expected to give a sneak peek at the Galaxy S9 and S9+ at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) later this week. Samsung is expected to give a sneak peek at the Galaxy S9 and S9+ at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) later this week.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ have been leaked numerous times in the past few weeks. Many of the leaks we’ve been tracking in particular offer a little in respect to the design language, but a new set of renders may give users a clear look of how the devices might look like when they hit the market in a few months from now.

In the renders, first spotted by Android Headlines on Weibo, look a lot like official press renders. And when looked closely, the phones tend to appear exactly like the Galaxy S8 and S8+ albeit a few changes here and there. What’s changed, however, is the back side of the two phones. The fingerprint scanner has been moved to just below the camera lens. Yes, it’s still on the back, but in a more central position that should be easier to reach. The renders suggest Samsung will retain the 3.5mm headphone jack. Looks like Samsung isn’t ready to kill the headphone jack just yet.

And speaking of camera, Galaxy S9 can be seen sporting a single lens camera lens. The Galaxy S9+ meanwhile, will likely to feature a dual-camera setup on the back – similar to the one used on the Galaxy Note 8 arranged vertically. As far as the changes expected, both smartphones will sport an “Infinity Display”, similar to the Galaxy S8 series. According to SamMobile, the Galaxy S9 will come with a screen-to-body-ratio of 90 pe cent, up from roughly 84 per cent on the Galaxy S8.

As it has been the case with previous generations, Samsung will launch the Galaxy S9 and S9+ with different processors depending upon your region. The US variants will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor, while versions released in India and Europe will be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9810 mobile processor.

