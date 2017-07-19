Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ will retain S8 display size, but could have one big change: Report

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ will retain the S8 series display size, claims a new report from Korea. Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ will retain the S8 series display size, claims a new report from Korea.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 might not have launched yet, but it looks like leaks around the flagship phones for 2018 have already begun. According to a report in Korea’s The Investor, Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus will retain the same 5.77-inch and 6.2-inch display lineup with the Infinity Display, which is the same as the current series. It also says the shape will remain the same, and the home button won’t be making a comeback on these phones.

The Investor report is quoting another Korean media report from The Bell, which is based on industry sources, and indicates Samsung Display has been already informed of the Galaxy S9 specifications. Interestingly, the report also says Samsung might try and embed the fingerprint scanner under the display with the S9 series. With the Galaxy S8, Samsung placed the fingerprint scanner at the back, next to the camera unit, which was far from an ideal position, and faced some criticism.

The report also talks of Galaxy Note 9, even though Galaxy Note 8 is yet to launch. It says Samsung will likely stick with the same “6.32-inch display screen for the Galaxy Note 9”. It also says Galaxy Note 8 will be launched on August 23 in New York. Also, it seems Samsung wants to play it safe with the flagship phones for 2018, which is not surprising considering the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco is far from forgotten.

Samsung retaining the same display size for the Galaxy S9 series won’t be surprising. With the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ display was the highlight of the smartphone. Samsung calls it the ‘Infinity Display, and the company removed the bezels on the side. The result was a bigger display in a more compact body for both the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

However, Samsung wasn’t able to embed the fingerprint scanner inside the display. This could be a challenge for rival Apple as well, and reports have indicated that Cupertino might just ditch the Touch ID for a 3D face scanning module instead. Interestingly Qualcomm and vivo showcased a new technology for embedding the fingerprint scanner under the display recently.

