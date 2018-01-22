Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ to feature variable aperture camera: Report

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be launched at the annual Mobile World Congress in late February, Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be launched at the annual Mobile World Congress in late February,

Samsung Galaxy S9 is only a few days away from the global debut, with leaks keep landing on a regular basis. Now the latest leak comes from South Korea’s ET News, which has revealed everything we’ve heard so far about the flagship smartphone.

According to the report, both the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will reportedly use Y-OCTA display technology, which are said to be thinner and lighter. The report further said that the regular Galaxy S9 will sport a 5.77-inch display, while the Galaxy S9+ will have a 6.22-inch display; plus, both will have a rear mounted fingerprint scanners.

As for the rear-facing cameras, the Galaxy S9 will launch with a 12MP shooter and f/1.5 variable aperture lens (up to f/2.4), while the Galaxy S9+ will feature dual 12MP cameras with respective f/1.5 and f/2.4 shooters. These snapper are expected to offer a slow-motion mode with supports 1000 fps. And for the front-facing cameras, both the phones will stick to 8MP snappers. But the Galaxy S9’s iris scanner will be integrated into the front camera, while the Galaxy S9 Plus’ iris scanner will be separate from the front camera.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ launch date, pre-order and release date leaked

At CES 2018, Samsung’s mobile chief DJ Koh already confirmed the company’s next flagship will be announced at the annual Mobile World Congress in late February. Although Samsung hasn’t given the exact launch date, VentureBeat’s Evan Blass claims the Galaxy S9 will be unveiled on February 26. The smartphone is expected to go on sale in March. The South Korean major announced its previous generation Galaxy S8 flagship smartphone at a standalone event in New York in March 2017.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App