Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ to be available through Airtel online store: Here’s how to pre-register

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be made available through Airtel Online store. Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be made available through Airtel Online store.

Airtel, India’s largest telecom provider has announced that it will be selling the Galaxy S9 and S9+ through its online store. In fact, the network operator has already started accepting the pre-registration process for the flagship smartphones. Both the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be made official in India on March 6. Samsung launched the Galaxy S9 and S9+ at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Sunday.

Users can visit Airtel’s online store to pre-register the devices. To pre-register, all you need to visit the Airtel online store or install the app on the smartphone. The pre-registration will be open till March 4. First things first, you will need to provide details like mobile number, name, email address, and delivery address for pre-registration. Airtel will then send you an exclusive invite to book the Galaxy S9 on March 6. The phone will be delivered to you at your doorstep as and when it goes on sale in India. The pre-registrations are open to both prepaid and postpaid customers of Airtel, however, prepaid users will need to get a “postpaid connection or shift their current Airtel prepaid connection to postpaid”.

In International markets, Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be made available on March 16. We can expect the Galaxy S9 and S9+ to hit the Indian market on March 16, although exact details are still missing. In the US, Samsung Galaxy S9 is priced at $720 (0r approx Rs 46,500) and the Galaxy S9+ at $840 (or approx Rs 54,000). The Galaxy S9 could be priced upwards of Rs 57,000, while the Galaxy S9+ at Rs 67,000. Samsung will reveal pricing and availability details on March 6.

Those interested in the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ can pre-book the devices from the company’s official site. By paying Rs 2000, the pre-booking amount will guarantee you to be one of the first users to own the Galaxy S9 in India. Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be available through Flipkart and pre-orders will begin on March 6.

Samsung Galaxy S9 is seen as an arch-rival to Samsung Galaxy S9 is seen as an arch-rival to Apple ’s iPhone X

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+: Specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy S9 features a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display, while the Galaxy S9+ has a bigger 6.2-inch display. The Galaxy S9 is one of the first smartphones announced with a Snapdragon 845 processor, while the international variant will get the Exynos 9810 chipset. Samsung Galaxy S9 comes with 4GB RAM with 64GB/128GB/256GB, while Galaxy S9+ features 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB storage capacities. A microSD card slot has been added to expand the internal memory (up to 400GB). Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones are backed by 3000 mAh and 3500 mAh respectively. The new high-end phones are powered by Android 8.0 Oreo with TouchWiz UI atop.

Samsung has been betting on improving the camera on the Galaxy S9 and S9+. The phones have rear cameras with adjustable aperture settings, allowing the phones to take pictures at either f/1.5 or f/2.4 aperture. The Galaxy S9+ gets a secondary snapper that will use a wide-angle sensor. The front camera on both phones is 8MP with f/1.7 aperture. The Galaxy S9 has a single 12MP lens. Both Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will support super slow mode at 960 frames per second.

Samsung has also added a feature called AR Emoji, which allows users to take a self-portrait and convert into their own customised emoji. Samsung’s AR Emoji rivals Apple’s Animoji, which is exclusively available on the iPhone X. From the design point of view, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ appear to look similar to the Galaxy S8 lineup.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd