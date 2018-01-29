Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ may come with ‘Intelligent Scan’ unlock feature: Report

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ may pack a more advanced facial recognition feature. (Image of Galaxy S8 for representation) Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ may pack a more advanced facial recognition feature. (Image of Galaxy S8 for representation)

Samsung is unveiling its Galaxy S9 lineup in a few weeks, and now we know what will most likely to be its biggest selling point. SamCentral recently discovered a feature called “Intelligent Scan”, which appears to combine iris and facial recognition technology. The new feature has been discovered in an APK teardown of the settings app of the Oreo beta for the Galaxy Note 8.

Apparently, the “Intelligent Scan” feature is said to improve accuracy and security and can be used in either extreme or low light settings. A video posted by SamCentral’s Maxwell Weinbach further shows how the feature would work. It seems likely that Samsung will release the feature for the Galaxy S9 and S9+ flagship smartphones. However, it is also possible to see the “Intelligent Scan” feature might be introduced for the company’s previous generation flagships, including the Galaxy S8, S8+ and Galaxy Note 8. This can be a possibility, given the fact that both the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 already feature an iris scanner.

With the “Intelligent Scan” feature, Samsung’s intent is to take on Apple’s Face ID, which replaces the fingerprint scanner on the iPhone X. This isn’t the first time a company has added a facial recognition feature in the smartphone. Samsung’s version of facial recognition can be fooled easily, Face ID, on the other hand, is more precise and accurate.

Both the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are going to come with bezel-less screens, Snapdragon 845 processors, up to 6GB RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and Android 8.1 Oreo. Word on the street is that Samsung Galaxy S9 lineup will get improved cameras – both on the front and back. Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy S9 and S9+ at the Mobile World Congress in late February. The launch will happen on February 25 in Barcelona, the day before the MWC officially opens.

