Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ launched in India: Cashback offers, Reliance Jio offer, and more

Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones have been announced for the India market. The smartphones will go on sale from March 16, which is also the date for the global launch of the two flagships. The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ come with some interesting cashback and data offers at the start, and Samsung has partnered with Airtel, HDFC Bank, Paytm Mall, etc for these. Here’s a look at the price and offers on the Samsung Galaxy S9 smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ price in India

Samsung Galaxy S9 will cost Rs 57,900 and Rs 65,900 for the 64GB and 256GB variants respectively. The Galaxy S9 Plus will be priced at Rs 64,900 and Rs 72,900 for 64GB and 256GB variants. Samsung’s online estore, Flipkart and select offline stores have pre-bookings open for the Galaxy S9. The phones will go on sale from March 16.

The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus will launch in three colours: midnight black, coral blue and lilac purple. Samsung also says the 256GB variant of Galaxy S9+ will be sold exclusively at Reliance Digital stores, Samsung exclusive stores and on Samsung Shop, which is the company’s online store.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ cashback offer

Customers who purchase the Galaxy S9 or the S9+ will get a cashback of Rs 6,000 when they scan the Paytm Mall QR code at select retail stores. Otherwise, Samsung is also offering Rs 6,000 for those who purchase the phones using ‘No Cost EMI’ on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. They will also be eligible for the cashback when making a full payment using HDFC credit cards or paying through HDFC CD Loan.

Samsung is also offering a new “Samsung Upgrade program”, where Galaxy users will get an extra Rs 6,000 bonus over the regular exchange price when they upgrade to the new Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ Airtel Double Data offer

Samsung has partnered with Airtel to offer ‘Double Data’ for postpaid plans for users who buy the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. The Airtel Infinity Rs 499 plan will give users 80 GB of data, unlimited calling, and a one year Amazon Prime membership. The Airtel Infinity Rs 799 plan will give users get 120GB of data, unlimited calling, a one year Amazon Prime membership. Both plans also offer free subscription to Airtel TV and Wynk Music apps.

Airtel will have a special Rs 199 prepaid data pack for Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ with 1.4GB data per day and unlimited calling for 28 days. Airtel customers can also purchase the phone on the Airtel Store. Open sale will take place on March 9, while only pre-registered customers can buy the phone on March 7 for the Airtel online store.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ Reliance Jio Offer

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users on Reliance Jio network will get 1TB high speed 4G data with unlimited voice calls, SMS for one year worth at Rs 4,999. Users will also get complimentary Jio Prime Membership as part of this offer.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ Vodafone offer

New or existing Vodafone customers who purchase the Galaxy S9 will get free subscription to Netflix for a year on Vodafone Red plans, which are starting at Rs 999 till April 30, 2018. Vodafone is also introducing a Rs 199 prepaid pack for Samsung Galaxy S9 users, which will give them unlimited voice and 1.4GB data per day. There will be additional 10GB free data every month for their next 10 recharges as well.

