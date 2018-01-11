Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ launch confirmed at MWC 2018: Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, the new flagships for 2018 will officially launch at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona (Image source: Reuters) Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, the new flagships for 2018 will officially launch at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona (Image source: Reuters)

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, the new flagships for 2018 will officially launch at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 conference in Barcelona. Samsung had previously launched the Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge at MWC 2016, but the Galaxy S8 launch took place in New York. The MWC 2018 conference will take place from February 26 to March 1 2018.

The confirmation of Galaxy S9 launch at MWC comes from Samsung’s Mobile division head DJ Koh, who gave a statement to ZDNET. Koh made the remarks in a briefing to Korean media at the ongoing CES 2018 electronics show. Incidentally rumours claimed Samsung Galaxy S9 would be showcased at CES itself, but that has not happened. Koh also said the Samsung Galaxy X foldable phone will only make an appearance in 2019, and not in 2018 as it had been speculated earlier. Here’s a look at everything we know about the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ based on the leaks and rumours.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Display Design

There have been plenty of leaked images claiming to show the design of the upcoming Galaxy S9 and its bigger Plus variant. The Infinity Display and Glass and metal design is definitely here to stay. Samsung Galaxy S9 will have a 5.8-inch 2K SAMOLED display, while the bigger Galaxy S9+ will continue with a 6.2-inch screen. What will change is the position of the rear fingerprint scanner. Samsung is expected to place this below the camera module, and not next to the camera. Galaxy S9 series will continue with the dual curved edge display as well on both phones.

Leaks claim Samsung Galaxy S9+ could get a 512GB storage variant, though this might be limited and restricted to some countries. Representational Image of Galaxy S8 series. (Image source: Reuters) Leaks claim Samsung Galaxy S9+ could get a 512GB storage variant, though this might be limited and restricted to some countries. Representational Image of Galaxy S8 series. (Image source: Reuters)

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Processor, RAM and storage

Leaks claim Samsung Galaxy S9+ could get a 512GB storage variant, though this might be limited and restricted to some countries. Leaked memory configurations have indicated Samsung Galaxy S9 will come in the following options: 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and a second 128GB storage option. The bigger Plus version will have 6GB RAM and 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options. Samsung tends to release variants with more RAM and storage later with its flagship phones and we might not see these at launch itself. The 6GB RAM+128GB version of Galaxy S8+ launched in India, well after the original phones were introduced.

In terms of processor, Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor or the company’s own Exynos 9810 processor. India will get the Exynos version. We will also have to wait and see if Samsung goes for bigger batteries in the Galaxy S9 series.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ camera

Coming to the rear camera, this could mark a big difference in the series if the leaked images turn out to be true. According to leaks, Samsung will restrict the dual rear camera option to the bigger Galaxy S9+ while the Galaxy S9 will get a regular single lens camera at the back. Now so far, Samsung has kept all specifications, camera sensors, etc same on both the regular and plus variant of its flagship phones. Will it go the Apple way in 2018? We will have to wait and see.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ pricing, launch date

The price for the Galaxy S9 series is expected to be more than $800, and in India this could translate to Rs 60,000 plus going by previous pricing that Samsung has adopted. The phones will be revealed in February at MWC and we can expect a March-April launch for them as has traditionally been the case.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd