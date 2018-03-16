Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ at Rs 9,900 on Airtel online store: Here’s how it will work

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus at Rs 9,900 on the Airtel Store: Here’s how this offer will work. Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus at Rs 9,900 on the Airtel Store: Here’s how this offer will work.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ flagships phones have gone on sale in India at a starting price of Rs 57,900 and Rs 64,900 for the two base variants. However, Airtel has launched an offer where the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus can be bought at a down payment of just Rs 9,900. So how will Airtel’s offer work for the Galaxy S9 and S9+ work and it is worth considering?

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ : What exactly is the Airtel offer

Both the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus variants are now available on the Airtel Online Store where the telecom player is bundling these with down payment option, EMI and monthly postpaid plans. For the Samsung Galaxy S9 (64GB variant), a user has to pay Rs 9,990 as the down payment. The Samsung Galaxy S9+ with 64GB storage version also has the same down payment price. The 256GB variants of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ have a down payment of Rs 17,900, according to Airtel’s terms and conditions.

Airtel is charging a fixed EMI for 24 months for both phones. The Samsung Galaxy S9 series has an EMI of Rs 2,499 per month, while the bigger Plus variant has an EMI of Rs 2,799. This includes the free postpaid plan from Airtel as well. In case of the Samsung Galaxy S9 with 64 or 256GB storage, the total EMI paid at the end of the period is around Rs 59,976, which includes free data, unlimited calling, subscription to one year of Amazon Prime membership, Airtel Secure, Airtel TV and Wynk Music app.

The telecom player is including a built-in postpaid plan with this EMI. which has 80GB data limit per month, which can be carried over to the next month, though the limit is 200 GB for this data rollover. The plan also includes unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls.

For Samsung Galaxy S9+, the monthly EMI that Airtel is charging is Rs 2,799, which is a total of Rs 67,176, and again this is over a period of 24 months. The offer also includes the same built-in postpaid plan with 80GB monthly data, unlimited calling, along with free one year Amazon Prime membership and access to Airtel Secure, Airtel TV and Wynk Music apps.

So is the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Airtel offer worth the price?

The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ offer will appeal to those have been long-time Airtel customers, and were considering the new phone. If one looks at the price of the Galaxy S9, it is Rs 57,900, but if a user opts for the Airtel offer then they are paying only Rs 9,990 for now. With the 24 months EMI, which is Rs 59,976, the total cost of the Galaxy S9 adds up to Rs 69,996. Still this includes 80GB data per month, free unlimited calling, etc. for two years.

If one was opting for an Airtel plan with a similar data offer, the closest is Rs 1,199 which has 90GB data and other benefits being the same, the total would be around Rs 28,776 on just the plans. With Rs 57,900 price being added to this, the total cost comes to Rs 86,676. This is for the base 64GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S9. The Airtel EMI offer might be a better pick for the customers of the network, who wish to purchase the phone.

For the Samsung Galaxy S9+ base variant, the price in India is Rs 64,900 with a down payment of Rs 9,990 on Airtel’s offer. With the plan of Rs 2,799 per month for 24 months, the rest of the amount paid for the Galaxy S9+ is Rs 67,176 over the entire period. If one were to buy the phone without the offer, and include a Rs 1,199 plan for Airtel for 24 months, the total cost would jump to Rs 93,676. The Airtel offer means an overall lower price, but of course this is over a two year period.

The disadvantage with the Airtel plan is that a user will be stuck with the same data benefit (80GB) for the fixed price of Rs 2,499 or Rs 2,799 depending on the model. Data prices could fall further in India in the coming two years, as we have seen some sharp falls in the last one year or so. This would mean that the plans being offered might actually be more expensive in comparison to the newer offerings, which could come with more data for lower price. Also for those who like to upgrade their phones every year, the 24 months EMI period will not be so appealing.

