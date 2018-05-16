Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ launched in Sunrise Gold and Burgundy Red colour variants

Samsung’s Galaxy S9 series will now be seen in Burgundy Red and Sunshine Gold. (Image Source: Samsung) Samsung’s Galaxy S9 series will now be seen in Burgundy Red and Sunshine Gold. (Image Source: Samsung)

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will now be available in Sunrise Gold and Burgundy Red colour variants. This was confirmed by the company in a press statement. In addition, the company has confirmed that the Galaxy S9 series will support Google’s ARCore that will allow developers to create apps based on augmented reality.

Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and S9+ were launched during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona. At the time of launch, these smartphones were made available in Midnight Black, Titanium Gray, Coral Blue, and Lilac Purple. For now, both the new colour variants, Burgundy Red and Sunrise Gold will ship to limited markets.

Currently, the Burgundy Red variant has been made available in China and South Korea. The Sunrise Gold option will be made available from June, with the roll out starting in Australia, Chile, Germany, Hong Kong, Korea, Mexico, Russia, Spain, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam. The company did mention that these variants would be ‘coming soon’ in other countries. However, there’s no confirmation on when and whether India will be included in the list.

Meanwhile, Samsung has also been included among the smartphone makers to receive ARCore support. In this year, Google has been updating its augmented reality developer program to provide ARCore to more phones. Launched initially for the Pixel and Nexus series, ARCore has also been expanded to phones from companies like Asus, LG, Moto, Sony and Huawei.

9to5Google has now spotted that the Galaxy S9 series phones have also been added to the new list of devices to feature ARCore. Those owning the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will have to download the ARCore app from Google’s Play Store. Samsung Galaxy S9 is priced at Rs 57,900 for the 64GB variant in India, while the Galaxy S9 Plus starts at Rs 64,900.

