Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ may record Full HD videos at 480fps

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ could feature a new camera sensor that can shoot 480fps videos at 1080p. Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ could feature a new camera sensor that can shoot 480fps videos at 1080p.

Samsung may have slipped camera hardware information on the upcoming Galaxy S9 and S9+. The South Korean major has announced a new “3-stack fast readout” sensor with the ability to record Full HD (1080p) videos at 480 frames per second (fps). Samsung has published details about a new ISOCELL sensor on its website. It’s being speculated that Samsung’s new ISOCELL sensor can be used for the Galaxy S9, which is due for release at the Mobile World Congress in late February.

The 3-stack fast readout sensor can record a video of a resolution of 1080p at 480 frames per second. Theoretically, this should enable the sensor to shoot videos at 960 frames per second at 720p. Sony Xperia XZ Premium was the first smartphone that came with the ability to shoot 960 frames per second video while keeping the resolution at 720p. After the Xperia XZ Premium, Samsung Galaxy S9 will be another smartphone to shoot super slow-mo videos. Additionally, the new sensor comes with Tetracell technology that promises to improve light sensitivity in low-light conditions. The new sensor also includes “Dual Pixel” and “Super PD sensor”.

We’ve been hearing for weeks that Samsung is planning to enhance the camera experience on the Galaxy S9 lineup. A recent report from South Korea’s ET News claims the Galaxy S9+ will feature dual 12MP cameras with respective f/1.5 and f/2.4 shooters. The standard Galaxy S9, on the other hand, will have a 12MP shooter and f/1.5 variable aperture lens (up to f/2.4). And for the front-facing cameras, both the devices will stick to 8MP snappers. But the Galaxy S9’s iris scanner will be integrated into the front camera, while the Galaxy S9 Plus’ iris scanner will be separate from the front camera.

Also read: Galaxy S9 and S9+ to launch at MWC 2018, confirms Samsung mobile head

Samsung has already confirmed the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be unveiled at the MWC 2018 in Barcelona. Both the phones are expected to look identical to the Galaxy S8, barring a few design enhancements. For instance, the fingerprint scanner could be placed below the camera module on the back for a more natural position. They will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with either 4GB or 6GB RAM, and up to 512GB of storage.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd