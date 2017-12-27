Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ mass production to start in January: Report

Samsung has already begun ordering parts for the Galaxy S9 and S9+, according to a report from South Korea. Samsung has already begun ordering parts for the Galaxy S9 and S9+, according to a report from South Korea.

Samsung is widely believed to be launching the Galaxy S9 and S9+ in the beginning of next year, and now a new report claims the company will be mass producing the devices in January. A report from ET News, citing industry sources, claims the company has already begun ordering parts for the Galaxy S9 series.

Apparently, Samsung will adopt the new SLB (Substrate like PCB) circuit boards, a rumor we first heard way back in August. This will allow Samsung to fit in larger batteries, as we saw in case of the Apple iPhone X. That actually helped Apple to pack in larger batteries and more components in the small area.

The report also states that Samsung has also begun mass production of camera modules. According to sources close to ET News, Partron is working on the front camera module for the Galaxy S9, whereas Power Logics is developing the front camera for the Galaxy S9+. It’s also been claimed that the Galaxy S9+ will feature a dual-camera setup on the front. The company’s previous smartphones in the Galaxy S series featured a single camera on the front. The Galaxy S9, which will feature a smaller display, has an integrated iris scanner into the front camera. The Galaxy S9+ meanwhile, has an iris and a regular front camera separately.

The upcoming Galaxy S9 and S9+ will retain a traditional 3.5mm headphone jack. Slashleaks shared an image of what it claims are circuit boards for the Galaxy S9, which reveals a 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C placements. If true, it is likely both the variants of the Galaxy S9 will sport the standard headphone jack. Apple, Google and a number of manufacturers have already replaced the headphone jack in favor of a USB Type-C port. Samsung, on the other hand, wishes to keep the headphone jack from its flagship phone despite some in the market decides to remove it.

As with the Galaxy S8 and S8+, we’d expect to see both the Galaxy S9 and S9+ to come with an 18:9 aspect ratio display. Following the launch of a Snapdragon 845, it’s safe to assume that the Galaxy S9 series will be powered by Qualcomm’s top-end processor. However, the two phones may not look too different from the Galaxy S8 series in terms of design. Also, it is been speculated that the two devices will feature a single camera lens on the back and not the dual-camera setup.

The South Korean major is rumoured to launch the Galaxy S9 range at the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, which kicks off in February next year. However, if Samsung decides to launch the Galaxy S9 and S9+ at a separate event, expect to see in “early March” or April 2018.

