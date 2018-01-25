Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ leaked schematics reveal design details and more

Leaked schematics allegedly show the Galaxy S9 design. (Image of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ for representation) Leaked schematics allegedly show the Galaxy S9 design. (Image of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ for representation)

Schematics purporting to show the Galaxy S9 design have been leaked ahead of the phone’s launch on February 25 in Barcelona. The schematics have been posted on Twitter by Slashleaks contributor Zyad Atef. While it’s impossible to verify the leaked schematics, they do follow several of the rumours surrounding the release of the Galaxy S9 lineup.

The schematic of the Galaxy S9 shows a single camera lens on the back, with a repositioned fingerprint scanner below it. And in case of the Galaxy S9+, the dual camera setup is clearly along with the fingerprint sensor placed underneath the camera lens. The changes are welcome, as many users in the past have critised the odd positioning of the fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

The drawings depict the Galaxy S9 and S9+ front and back with minimum bezels on the left and right sides of the screen. The schematics also show a front camera, sensors, and ear piece located on the top. If the schematics are the real deal, it looks like both the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be marginally different from the Galaxy S8 lineup, barring a few cosmetic changes. Though there’s a chance that Samsung could choose to make changes here and there and present an entirely different looking devices.

Fresh reports indicate that the Galaxy S8 will sport a 5.8-inch display, while the S9+ a 6.2-inch. Both will launch with an 18:9:5 HDR display. The phablets are rumoured to have a Snapdragon 845 processor, up to 6GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, and Android 8.0 Oreo. The Galaxy S9 is expected to feature a 3000mAh battery, while the Galaxy S9+ will settle with a 3500mAh cell. Perhaps the biggest highlight of the Galaxy S9 lineup would be “reimagined” camera. This information is clearly visible from the recently released teaser of the flagship devices.

The Galaxy S9+ will come with dual 12MP cameras with respective f/1.5 and f/2.4 shooters. The Galaxy S9 meanwhile, will feature a 12MP shooter and f/1.5 variable aperture lens (up to f/2.4). Both the phone will sport 8MP shooters along with an iris scanner. According to leaked renders published by case maker Poetic (via GSM Arena), the phones will be available in two colour options at launch – Grey and Orchid Silver.

From 02.25.2018. #Unpacked will change how you experience everything. pic.twitter.com/llrGt0Q6gF — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 25, 2018

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S9 and S9+ on February 25 at the Mobile World Congress. The annual event starts February 26 and goes till March 1 in Barcelona. Huawei, Sony, HTC, Motorola and HMD Global will also be unveiling their respective flagship devices of the first half of the year at the MWC 2018.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd