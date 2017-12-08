Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ launch at CES ‘unlikely’: Report

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus will have a 5.8-inch and a 6.2-inch Infinity display with 18:9 aspect ratio. (File photo of Samsung Galaxy S8 series. Source: Reuters) Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus will have a 5.8-inch and a 6.2-inch Infinity display with 18:9 aspect ratio. (File photo of Samsung Galaxy S8 series. Source: Reuters)

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ smartphones were rumoured to be showcased at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas in January 2018. Now Samsung, in a statement to The Korea Herald has “dismissed the speculation, saying, “It is unlikely.”

Tipster Evan Blass had previously said that Samsung’s new flagship devices will be revealed at CES, though the official event will take place in March. He pointed out that Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be revealed ahead of the timeline, unlike the Galaxy S8 which launched in March.

Instead, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will likely launch at the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February. The Korean technology giant could even host its own launch event in March to announce the two phones, according to the report which quoted industry sources.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ won’t be major upgrades to the Galaxy S8 series when it comes to design. Just like last year’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus will have a 5.8-inch and a 6.2-inch Infinity display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The metal glass design will continue on both phones. Samsung is said to get rid of the headphone jack in Galaxy S9 series.

Samsung Galaxy S9 series will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor in the US, while the international variant will be powered by the Exynos 9810 processor from Samsung itself. The smartphones will run on Android Oreo.

Samsung Galaxy S9+ will have 6GB RAM on board, while the smaller Galaxy S9 will feature 4GB RAM. Both the variants will come with 64GB on board storage. Samsung Galaxy S9+ could support dual rear cameras, though details are unclear at this moment. Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ will not feature a fingerprint scanner under the display, according to most reports. The two phones will also come with heat pipes.

