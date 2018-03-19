Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ get AR Emoji characters from Disney: Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ get AR Emoji characters from Disney: Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Samsung has partnered with Disney to bring the character of Minnie and Mickey Mouse to the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones. The Galaxy S9 series went on sale in global markets, including in India, last week on March 16. In India, the Galaxy S9 has a starting price of Rs 57,900, while the bigger Plus variant will cost Rs 64,900. These prices are for the base 64GB variants of the Samsung’s new Galaxy flagship phones. Samsung has also introduced the 256GB variant for S9 and S9+ in India.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 will get the classic Disney characters Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse as part of the AR Emoji feature. Characters from other Disney films including The Incredibles, Zootopia, and Frozen will roll out later in the year, says a statement from the company.

“By extending our characters and stories to new digital platforms, we are creating daily Disney experiences everywhere our audience goes, and we are able to draw in new generations of fans. The Disney AR Emojis offer an innovative approach to content for the Galaxy S9 and S9+ and a fun way to bring magic to messages,” John Love, Vice President, Apps at Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media said in a press release.

Samsung CMO Younghee Lee said, “With more than 6 billion emojis sent daily, our goal with developing AR Emoji was to provide a fun, exciting way to communicate and a new way to bring animated images to life. We knew there was no one better to partner with than Disney – creator of some of the most beloved characters in history – to make our AR Emojis the happiest faces on earth.”

How to download Disney characters from the AR Emoji mode on Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+

For those who do not know, Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ come with an AR Emoji mode in the camera app. This will scan a user’s face and then create a cartoon-style image of the user. Samsung’s Galaxy phones will then save 18-fixed expressions with this AR Emoji as GIFs in the gallery folder.

With the Disney Mickey and Minnier Mouse characters users can have to tap the plus symbol right at the end of the row of ARI Emoji stickers, which appears in the mode. Here the Disney stickers will appear. A user can then download them. Mickey and Minnie are part of the same pack.

After that tap on the Mickey or Minnie Mouse character and point the camera at another person’s face. The sticker will try and capture that user’s facial expression. Users can record or take an image and then share on social media or via messaging apps. Users can also pin a AR Emoji they love to their Always On Display on the Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+.

