Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ firmware development starts, launch at MWC 2018: Reports

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ firmware development starts, could launch by MWC 2018: Reports. (Representational image of S8) Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ firmware development starts, could launch by MWC 2018: Reports. (Representational image of S8)

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ versions could launch at MWC 2018 in February, according to reports. The firmware development for Samsung Galaxy S9 series has also started, claims a report on SamMobile. According to the report by SamMobile, Galaxy S9’s model number will be SM-G960, while S9 Plus will be numbered as SM-G965.

The previous Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ series had SM-G950 and SM-G955 as the respective model numbers. The report also notes Galaxy S9 firmware development is starting early, nearly two weeks before Samsung started this process for Galaxy S8 series last year.

Additionally a tweet by Eldar Murtazin, analyst with MRG posted a tweet indicating the Galaxy S9 series will continue to have first dibs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and the rest of the players will get this later. He also added in his tweet, the Galaxy S9 will launch a month earlier than usual, which is being seen as a February launch, considering the S8 series was unveiled towards the end of March.

Samsung with the Galaxy S8 series was the first to run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and reports had claimed at the time that the South Korean major had first access to the supply chain. So if that happens again for 2018, it won’t be surprising and this could mean other flagship phones from rivals might launch a little later.

There have also been reports from Korean media, including The Investor, which indicate Samsung will stick with the same 5.77-inch and 6.2-inch display for Galaxy S9 and S9+. Both phones will continue with the Infinity Display with no home button on the front.

Reports have also claimed Samsung could try and embed the fingerprint scanner under the display with Galaxy S9 smartphones, though there is enough indication this technology is still a work in progress. Analysts like Ming Chi-Kuo have indicated a working fingerprint scanner under the display won’t be making an appearance till the second half of 2018 on most smartphones.

Earlier a report on XDA Developers had said Samsung Galaxy S9 will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and Android 8.0 Oreo. That report had also said the fingerprint scanner under the display will not be coming to this device. Another report in Korea’s The Investor claimed Galaxy S9 might just launch in January 2018.

With Galaxy S9 series, we will most likely see Samsung introduce the Dual rear camera on these phones as well. After all, the Galaxy Note 8 now sports a dual rear camera with 12MP+ 12MP set up and dual OIS on both sensors.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd