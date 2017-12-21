Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ 18:5:9 aspect ratio revealed in HTML 5 test

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ have appeared in the database of the HTML 5 benchmark test. Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ have appeared in the database of the HTML 5 benchmark test.

Samsung’s rumoured Galaxy S9 and S9+ are gaining buzz, as the hysteria surrounding the next-generation flagships continues to grow. We’ve already seen the Galaxy S9 and S9+ 3D renders based on leaked CED schematics that show exactly the same design as the Galaxy S8 series. Now two unknown Samsung smartphones, SM-G960F and SM-G9650 have appeared in the database of the HTML 5 benchmark test. And they are said to the Galaxy S9 and S9+.

While the test results don’t necessary reveal the specifications, we do know their aspect ratios of the two smartphones. The screen size of the SM-G960F is said to be 360 x 740 pixels, while the SM-G9650 has a screen size of 412 x 846 pixels. Both translates to the 18:5:9 aspect ratio display, the one seen on Galaxy S8 and S8+. The benchmark test also shows that both smartphones will run Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box.

The South Korean major’s flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S9 and S9+, are due to launch in a few months. Both smartphones are said to be powerhouse in terms of performance. The two devices will be powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 6GB RAM. It’s claimed that Samsung will have first dips on Qualcomm’s flagship processor. Samsung had a similar deal with the chipset manufacture when it launched the Galaxy S8 with a Snapdragon 835 processor.

In terms of design and aesthetics, both smartphones are likely to look same as their predecessors. Instead, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will have a bit more refined design over the Galaxy S8 range with minor touches here and there. Also, it’s being speculated that both upcoming smartphones won’t feature a dual-camera setup on the back.

There’s a slim chance to see the Galaxy S9 and S9+ making their global debut at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which runs from January 9 to 12 in Las Vegas. We can expect Samsung announcing the devices either during MWC 2018, or at a dedicated event in March.

