Samsung Galaxy S9 retail box leaked, reveals Super Speed tech, dual apertures for camera

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones have been confirmed to launch at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in late February. Ahead of the launch, a retail box of Samsung Galaxy S9 has been spotted on Reddit. The box reveals quite a few specifications of the upcoming device including screen size, camera resolution, and more.

Samsung Galaxy S9 is said to come with a 5.8-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display with rounded corners, like we saw on last year’s Galaxy S8. Previous reports suggest that Samsung will stick with the Infinity Display along with glass and metal design for its Galaxy S9 series devices.

Coming to the rear camera, Samsung Galaxy S9 will get a regular single 12MP lens at the back. The retail box hints at Super Speed technology for the camera, apart from the regular Dual Pixel which was introduced with Galaxy S7 series. The 12MP camera will also support OIS (optical image stabilisation), Super slow-mo, and two different aperture sizes – f/1.5 and f/2.4. Samsung Galaxy S9 will get an 8MP auto foucs (AF) camera on the front. Clealry, camera could mark a big difference in the series if the leaked image turn out to be true.

Samsung Galaxy S9 will feature IP68 water and dust resistance. Notably, Samsung’s S8 series devices are also rated IP68, meaning the phones can be submersed in up to 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. The upcoming Galaxy S9 will support Iris scanner for unlocking the phone, and wireless charging. The phone could come with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Stereo Speakers on the Galaxy S9 as well as earphones will be tuned by AKG.

Samsung Galaxy S9+ is rumoured to come with a bigger 6.2-inch screen. The phone will pack 6GB RAM with 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB memory options. Samsung Galaxy S9+ could get a 512GB storage variant, though this might be limited and restricted to some countries. According to leaks, Samsung Galaxy S9+ will get dual rear camera setup.

In terms of processor, Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor or the company’s own Exynos 9810 processor. India will get the Exynos version. Samsung is expected to change the position of the rear fingerprint scanner on the two phones. Samsung could place this below the camera module, and not next to the camera.

